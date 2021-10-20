Get In the 'Evangelion' x UNDERCOVER Jacket, Shinji

Brand: Evangelion x UNDERCOVER

Season: Fall/Winter 2021

Release Date: October 20

Buy: UNDERCOVER's web store, Japanese flagships, and select stockists like Dover Street Market.

Editor's Notes: There was a lot to love about UNDERCOVER's Fall/Winter 2021 collection, "Creep Very," but the Japanese brand's Evangelion collaboration was objectively the high point. It's time to get your proxy services ready: UNDERCOVER's Evangelion line finally has a release date.

In my humble opinion, only after several years of so-so stuff did UNDERCOVER really roar back into relevance — I'd argue this began with UNDERCOVER FW20, a stunning selection of samurai-inspired items that borrowed cues from Akira Kurosawa's Throne of Blood.

But FW21 was no less potent from a design perspective. Indeed, one of the best part about the Evangelion goods is that you don't have to know anything about the franchise or UNDERCOVER's legacy to know that they look cool.

Of course, if you know even a little about Evangelion — the anime series' mind-bending conclusion, the robot designs, the memes — the UNDERCOVER jackets make that much more sense. Each puffer layering piece is inspired by the actual design of the Evangelion mechas known as EVA Units.

For instance, the classic colors of Unit 01, reluctantly piloted by series lead Shinji Ikari, translate directly to one jacket complete with matching gloves.

Another takes inspiration from the (Rebuild) form of Unit 02, translating the four lit-up eyes and forehead horns into a pretty awe-inspiring hood.

The UNDERCOVER runway show, held in March 2021, coincided with the release of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, the final Rebuild of Evangelion film, which premiered in Japan on March 8 and elsewhere on August 13. Since, there's been plenty of tie-in Evangelion merch but nothing as badass as these jackets.

I mean, just look at them: each UNDERCOVER piece is like a wearable version of the robot that inspired them.

It's kinda funny that a series as heady and psychological as Evangelion has enjoyed both immense critical reception and a metric ton of tie-in merch.

Even as someone who's certainly not one of the EvaGeeks, I can still say with confidence that a major part of Evangelion's lasting appeal has to do with its incredible, memorable art design and the EVA Units are the perfect example.

It can't be understated just how well UNDERCOVER shaped these enormous robots' design cues into garments both approachable and advanced — no mean feat, to be sure.

Now, though we know the release date and where the Evangelion items will launch, it's still a mystery how much they'll resale for. Remember, UNDERCOVER's FW20 Kurosawa jackets, rich in detail and design, weighed in around $1,300 - $2,600 and I'd say it's a safe bet that the Eva garments will be within that range.

Either way, though, these are practically guaranteed to sell out with the quickness. Talk about a collector's item.