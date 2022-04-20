Ezra Miller, Could You Maybe...Relax?

Ezra Miller has been arrested – again. For the second time in two months, The Flash and Fantastic Beasts star has been apprehended in Hawaii on suspicion of assault. What is going on?

Hollywood falls from grace are nothing new. Time and time again, we've witnessed stars climb enormous heights, only to be the catalyst to their own downfall.

Despite the expectations we may have of these types of behavior in showbiz, there is, of course, no excusing toxic, alcohol and drug-fueled rampages that put others at risk of; or in actual physical harm.

Now, I'm not about to sit here and make assumptions about Ezra Miller's consumption, but the behavior we've witnessed over the last few months has been nothing short of questionable.

Following the star's first appearance as The Flash in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, and Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in the same year, their career was set on a strong trajectory. Coupled with showstopping looks at the Meta Gala and on Vogue in 2019, it was really starting to feel like Miller could be Hollywood's latest superstar, cemented by the announcement of The Flash solo movie, which is due for release in 2023.

Cracks began to show in 2020 when a video surfaced in a since-deleted tweet that appeared to show Miller choking a woman and throwing her to the ground. There was a lot of confusion surrounding the video, but in the end, it went largely unexplained.

Fast forward to 2021, and a not-so-cryptic self-taped video was posted by Ezra Miller to Instagram, calling out a North Carolina chapter of the Ku Klux Klan. In the video, they suggested they use their weapons to kill themselves before seemingly making death threats of their own.

Again, there was little to no explanation (not that hating on the KKK needs to be explained) for the video. Events in the following months were far less strange; instead, they were seriously alarming.

In a seemingly ongoing trip to Hawaii that one Twitter user has dubbed "an island tour of terror," Miller was arrested and subsequently faced charges of harassment and disorderly conduct after an incident at a karaoke bar.

Mere weeks later, the actor has been arrested once again, this time for second-degree assault after a chair they threw struck a woman in the head, leaving her with a half-inch cut on her forehead.

While no official statements have been made, it was said that Warner Bros and DC executives held an emergency meeting following Miller's first arrest, citing concerns about the star's ongoing legal troubles. It's worth noting that a source close to the studio has since claimed that this was an exaggeration, suggesting that no such limbo concerning the actor exists.

As of yet, there's nothing to suggest that 2023's The Flash solo movie is in trouble, but it's not uncommon to see stars dropped from roles for their public behavior.

For now, we'll have to wait and see what happens, but I for one and hoping this is the last of Ezra Miller's shenanigans and that they get whatever help they need.