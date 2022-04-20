Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Ezra Miller, Could You Maybe...Relax?

Written by Sam Cole in Culture

Ezra Miller has been arrested – again. For the second time in two months, The Flash and Fantastic Beasts star has been apprehended in Hawaii on suspicion of assault. What is going on?

Hollywood falls from grace are nothing new. Time and time again, we've witnessed stars climb enormous heights, only to be the catalyst to their own downfall.

Despite the expectations we may have of these types of behavior in showbiz, there is, of course, no excusing toxic, alcohol and drug-fueled rampages that put others at risk of; or in actual physical harm.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now, I'm not about to sit here and make assumptions about Ezra Miller's consumption, but the behavior we've witnessed over the last few months has been nothing short of questionable.

Following the star's first appearance as The Flash in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, and Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in the same year, their career was set on a strong trajectory. Coupled with showstopping looks at the Meta Gala and on Vogue in 2019, it was really starting to feel like Miller could be Hollywood's latest superstar, cemented by the announcement of The Flash solo movie, which is due for release in 2023.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Cracks began to show in 2020 when a video surfaced in a since-deleted tweet that appeared to show Miller choking a woman and throwing her to the ground. There was a lot of confusion surrounding the video, but in the end, it went largely unexplained.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Fast forward to 2021, and a not-so-cryptic self-taped video was posted by Ezra Miller to Instagram, calling out a North Carolina chapter of the Ku Klux Klan. In the video, they suggested they use their weapons to kill themselves before seemingly making death threats of their own.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Again, there was little to no explanation (not that hating on the KKK needs to be explained) for the video. Events in the following months were far less strange; instead, they were seriously alarming.

In a seemingly ongoing trip to Hawaii that one Twitter user has dubbed "an island tour of terror," Miller was arrested and subsequently faced charges of harassment and disorderly conduct after an incident at a karaoke bar.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Mere weeks later, the actor has been arrested once again, this time for second-degree assault after a chair they threw struck a woman in the head, leaving her with a half-inch cut on her forehead.

While no official statements have been made, it was said that Warner Bros and DC executives held an emergency meeting following Miller's first arrest, citing concerns about the star's ongoing legal troubles. It's worth noting that a source close to the studio has since claimed that this was an exaggeration, suggesting that no such limbo concerning the actor exists.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

As of yet, there's nothing to suggest that 2023's The Flash solo movie is in trouble, but it's not uncommon to see stars dropped from roles for their public behavior.

For now, we'll have to wait and see what happens, but I for one and hoping this is the last of Ezra Miller's shenanigans and that they get whatever help they need.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest product

Sold out
ASICSGel-Venture 6 Glacier Grey Black
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stone IslandB0243 Nylon Metal Swim Shorts Mid Blue
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Jacob & Co. x HighsnobietyDollar Sign Pendant T-Shirt Black
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Luxuriously Hairy Sambas Graduated from the School of Wales Bonner
  • Engineered Garments Makes Hairy Stompers From Boring Clarks
  • The $1,400 Bible of Richard Mille Is Basically the Richard Mille of Books
  • A $2 Million Sapphire Case? Richard Mille Out-Milles Itself
  • What Happens When Ferrari & Richard Mille Link Up? Another $1 Million Watch
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now