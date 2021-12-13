Familia Skateshop & First Avenue Just Dropped the Final Nike SB Dunk Low of 2021

Brand: Familia Skateshop x First Avenue x Nike SB

Model: Dunk Low

Release Date: Available now

Price: $100

Buy: Exclusively via raffles at select US skate-shops

Editor's Notes: You'd be forgiven for having lost track of all of the Nike and Nike SB Dunk Lows that have dropped throughout 2021.

The year has been stacked to the brim with collaborative releases – largely thanks to the late Virgil Abloh's "The 50" – as well as retro colorways and original creations.

At this point, it feels as if there are two sides – those that are eagerly awaiting further drops like the Union Dunks and those with Dunk-fatigue that can't wait for the likes of the Air Max 1 to reign supreme in 2022.

For the latter group, you'll be pleased to know the final collaborative SB Dunk of 2021 has dropped.

Arriving courtesy of Familia Skateshop and First Avenue, the sneaker is inspired by Minneapolis’ First Ave nightclub.

This inspiration is reflected in the shoe's fabrication and details. The textured heel panel and embroidered star reference the club's white, starry cinderblock exterior.

Wear-away paint (a popular pick for Dunks and Jordan 1s) appears at the toe and lace collar, while nubuck fills the toe-box and mid-panel.

Additional details on the black-and-purple pair sit on the insoles, which features a custom design referencing the cubs opening night in 1970.

This pair feels like a labor of love with its intricate details and carefully selected fabrications, the final collaborative silhouette of the year is a slam dunk.

