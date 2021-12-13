Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Familia Skateshop & First Avenue Just Dropped the Final Nike SB Dunk Low of 2021

Written by Sam Cole

Brand: Familia Skateshop x First Avenue x Nike SB

Model: Dunk Low

Release Date: Available now

Price: $100

Buy: Exclusively via raffles at select US skate-shops

Editor's Notes: You'd be forgiven for having lost track of all of the Nike and Nike SB Dunk Lows that have dropped throughout 2021.

The year has been stacked to the brim with collaborative releases – largely thanks to the late Virgil Abloh's "The 50" – as well as retro colorways and original creations.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

At this point, it feels as if there are two sides – those that are eagerly awaiting further drops like the Union Dunks and those with Dunk-fatigue that can't wait for the likes of the Air Max 1 to reign supreme in 2022.

For the latter group, you'll be pleased to know the final collaborative SB Dunk of 2021 has dropped.

Arriving courtesy of Familia Skateshop and First Avenue, the sneaker is inspired by Minneapolis’ First Ave nightclub.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

This inspiration is reflected in the shoe's fabrication and details. The textured heel panel and embroidered star reference the club's white, starry cinderblock exterior.

Wear-away paint (a popular pick for Dunks and Jordan 1s) appears at the toe and lace collar, while nubuck fills the toe-box and mid-panel.

Additional details on the black-and-purple pair sit on the insoles, which features a custom design referencing the cubs opening night in 1970.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This pair feels like a labor of love with its intricate details and carefully selected fabrications, the final collaborative silhouette of the year is a slam dunk.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our latest sneakers

Sold out
A-Cold-Wall*Nc.2 High Black
$435.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceUXC72CB1 Aluminium
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Converse x Rick OwensDRKSTAR Chuck 70 High Lily White Egret Black
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's All-Black Leather Dunks Are Impressively Clean (& Stealthy)
  • The Literal "Panda" Nike Dunks
  • Behold, GORE-TEX Nike Dunks
  • Nike’s Deliciously Woven Dunk Looks Unbe-Weave-Ably Good
  • Nike's Got a New Delectable Mocha-Flavored Dunk
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now