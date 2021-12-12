Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Union Doubles Down on the Nike Dunk Low

Written by Sam Cole
@yankeekicks
1 / 2

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves.

Brand: Union x Nike

Model: Dunk Low

Release Date: 2022

Price: $150

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: Few Nike collaborators can boast the success of their remixed sneakers like Union.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Although their collaborative history with the Swoosh is relatively short when compared to the likes of atmos or Supreme, Union's strong visual identity and consistency have afforded it a series of wins.

The Los Angeles-based retailer has taken a particular interest in the Air Jordan line of sneakers, beginning with the Air Jordan IV in "Off Noir," "Guava Ice," and "Desert Noir." This triple threat thrust the brand towards the top spot of Nike's best collaborations, and the brand hasn't looked back since.

 

Recently, images have been surfacing of what looks to be the retailer's spin on the ever-present Dunk Low. Initially surfacing in a two-tone blocking scheme (a trademark of the silhouette), it looked as if the collaboration might have been a one-off.

Additional images that have reached Instagram via @yankeekicks, showcase a second colorway that utilizes the same color-blocking.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

While a deep shade of blue dubbed "Midnight Navy" is still present, the contrasting underlays appear in a green "Marine Minuit." Once again, the statement grid pattern appears across the upper, along with contrasting stitching (white, this time) and complemented with a set of mismatched laces.

If the AJ4 releases are anything to go by, this could be the second of three colorways that are set to release. Whether or not additional colorways will include a touch of blue is anybody's guess.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our favorite sneakers

Sold out
Multiple colors
SalomonXT-Wings 2 Advanced Peat
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSUB2-S Gel-1130 Deep Mars/Graphite Grey
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HOKA x Engineered GarmentsBondi L Black Cow Hair
$255.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's All-Black Leather Dunks Are Impressively Clean (& Stealthy)
  • The Literal "Panda" Nike Dunks
  • Behold, GORE-TEX Nike Dunks
  • Nike’s Deliciously Woven Dunk Looks Unbe-Weave-Ably Good
  • Nike's Got a New Delectable Mocha-Flavored Dunk
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now