Union Doubles Down on the Nike Dunk Low

Brand: Union x Nike

Model: Dunk Low

Release Date: 2022

Price: $150

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: Few Nike collaborators can boast the success of their remixed sneakers like Union.

Although their collaborative history with the Swoosh is relatively short when compared to the likes of atmos or Supreme, Union's strong visual identity and consistency have afforded it a series of wins.

The Los Angeles-based retailer has taken a particular interest in the Air Jordan line of sneakers, beginning with the Air Jordan IV in "Off Noir," "Guava Ice," and "Desert Noir." This triple threat thrust the brand towards the top spot of Nike's best collaborations, and the brand hasn't looked back since.

Recently, images have been surfacing of what looks to be the retailer's spin on the ever-present Dunk Low. Initially surfacing in a two-tone blocking scheme (a trademark of the silhouette), it looked as if the collaboration might have been a one-off.

Additional images that have reached Instagram via @yankeekicks, showcase a second colorway that utilizes the same color-blocking.

While a deep shade of blue dubbed "Midnight Navy" is still present, the contrasting underlays appear in a green "Marine Minuit." Once again, the statement grid pattern appears across the upper, along with contrasting stitching (white, this time) and complemented with a set of mismatched laces.

If the AJ4 releases are anything to go by, this could be the second of three colorways that are set to release. Whether or not additional colorways will include a touch of blue is anybody's guess.

