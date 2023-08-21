Sign up to never miss a drop
Fear of God’s New California Shoe Is a Smooth One

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

In 2021, Fear of God introduced its California shoe, a backless foam mule finished with a straightforward shape for easy inclusion into chill shoe rotations.

Now, FOG's California shoe is back — and it got a slight makeover for the brand's forthcoming Collection 8, might we add. Nothing crazy, of course, with Fear of God involved, priding itself on minimalist silhouettes speaking to American luxury and blanketed in tastefully muted palettes.

For the latest, Fear of God further refines the California, ridding the slip-on of previous lines and dips for an interrupted, smooth mold to slip one's foot into.

FOG's upgraded California slip-on also come equipped with removable leather insoles and a new rubber for enhanced grip during wear.

Improvements aside, FOG's California shoe is still very much, well, the California shoe, primarily maintaining its recognizable backless design with the traditional blacked-out branding block on the heel.

For fans looking to add this to their rotation for cozy season, the new California lands on Fear of God's website on August 23 in taupe and cream colorways.

Fear of God's new and improved California appeared in Jerry Lorenzo's huge Collection 8 show at the Hollywood Bowl, alongside the brand's luxurious seasonal pieces and fresh looks at Fear of God Athletics'' anticipated adidas team-up.

With the California kicking things off for Collection 8, it seems we may be that much closer to finally receiving Fear of God Athletics x adidas.

  • Image on Highsnobiety

