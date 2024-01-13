Sign up to never miss a drop
Fendi FW24 Is a Outdoorsy FFlex

Words By Morgan Smith

Fendi is back at Milan Fashion Week, presenting its menswear collection for the Fall/Winter 2023. And we must say: it's quite the outdoorsy flex — or fflex, I should say, while in the presence of Fendi.

For FW4, Fendi men's artistic director Silvia Venturini Fendi hones in on a balancing act of the great outdoors and city swagger, reinterpreted the Fendi way of classic craftsmanship and sophistication.

Like seasons past, Fendi offers a melange of excellent textures. Fuzzy coats go with leather collars while airy tops pair with wooly checkered trousers. There are also some waxy all-weather layers mingling effortlessly with furry striped trousers or even flowy pleated skirts.

Handbags remain plush as ever, starting with the new Siesta bag, which literally looks like a pillow. No plush baguette loafs on shoulders this season, but there were some Baguette Soft trunk handbags that looked undeniably delicious with their soft beveled lines.

Another standout carry-able piece was the Fendi x DEVIALET Mania portable speaker, dressed in Fendi's famous FF monogram and promising "outstanding audio purity," according to a Fendi press statement.

The trend of accessorizing your handbags doesn't seem to be heading out soon, at least not for Fendi. Although more subtle than the craze of over-adorned bags, Fendi's take sees the Fendi bear and seemingly furry coffee cups swing from FW24 bags.

Fendi's headwear came in classic forms like beanies, trapper hats, and leathery bucket hats, again served up Fendi-style. Fendi also introduces some leather Wellington boots and intriguing runner-like sneakers. It was also hard to miss FW24's deck shoes and leather dress shoes finished with distinct platform soles made in collaboration with Ma Yansong/MAD Architects.

Topping off this collection, Fendi paints its new-season clothes and accessories in the perfect earthy palette of khaki green, brown, navy blue, and beige. There were also some pops of red, berry, and canary yellow (we called it — it's the color of the year).

Of course, a Fendi show isn't complete without the appearance of its famous FF motif, which generously graced a couple of FW24 menswear pieces. Even the steel benches — which sat familiar faces like Lee Min Ho, Jeremy Pope, Winston Duke, and Kit Harington — were arranged to create FF paths.

Fendi's FW24 men's collection can be summed up in just three words: stylish, gorp-y, and plush.

