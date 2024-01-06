Sign up to never miss a drop
Singing Like a Canary? More Like Time to Dress Like One

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

You hear that? It sounds like canaries are chirping their way into fashion again, color and all. Pantone may have named "Peach Fuzz" as the color of 2024. But it seems canary yellow may finally be having its real moment this year.

I say "real" moment because this time feels much more organic compared to previous instances. Last year, folks tried their hardest to make "Gen Z Yellow" a thing. But it just wasn't landing with the TikTok generation. Barbiecore, however, was a hit.

Even Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, felt that attempts at trend-ifying the bright yellow color were a little forced. This was in January 2023.

Now, a year later, in 2024, canary yellow may finally find its way into Gen Z's hearts, thanks to their favorite brands dishing out new "it" pieces drenched in the bold hue.

Miu Miu remains the hottest brand in the world. For its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, the label offered splashes of yellow by way of its internet-famous teeny tiny shorts and low-slung skirts.

For the same season, AVAVAV, known for its viral albeit wild fashion shows, debuted a suit...made entirely out of bright yellow Post-It notes. Yep, it passes.

After Carrie Bradshaw-approved pigeon and frog clutches, JW Anderson's Jonathan Anderson recently unveiled his latest animal-inspired handbag, a life-sized canary bird handbag. Of course!

Canary yellow isn't stopping at the ankles — footwear is feeling it, too. If you occupy any corner of TikTok, you've probably met some Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 content. The sneakers have been around since the 60s. But when TikTok gets ahold of something, it's like new again (and extra popular).

The app's users love the Mexico 66 in almost every colorway, but the yellow "Kill Bill" scheme seems to take the crown.

There's also the tease of new Nike Jordan sneakers rendered in yellow, including an upcoming Travis Scott x Jordan 1 Low. First looks at Scott's latest Jordan sneaker surfaced, revealing bright shades of white, yellow, and blue tentatively named — you got it — the "Canary Yellow" colorway.

We've seen canary yellow dress other popular kicks in the past, from GANNI's New Balance collab to super-rare Off-White™ Air Jordan 1s (Virgil Abloh also has a platform called "Canary Yellow"). Even MSCHF's Crocs boots got a dose of the color — as if they weren't bold as is.

There's been a disconnect between the yellow color and Gen Z previously. But with some of the generation's favorite brands and designers painting TikTok-worthy pieces in the color, perhaps canary yellow will finally and truly shine this year.

Who knows? "Gen Z Yellow" may be fetch in 2024. Well, it might help if we find a new, cooler name, too.

