Tiffany & Co. Forges Fendi's Baguette in Sterling Silver

You're cordially invited to the 25th anniversary of Fendi's Baguette bag, hosted by Tiffany & Co.

The jewelry giant has fashioned a one-of-a-kind version of the accessory, famously beloved by Carrie Bradshaw, in sterling silver. Handcrafted at Tiffany's Rhode Island workshop over the course of four months, the totally extra handbag is engraved with lilies (Italy's national flower) and roses (New York's blossom of choice), nods to Fendi and Tiffany's roots.

Fendi 1 / 6

The collaboration is the latest in the duo's ongoing partnership, officially forged at Fendi's star-studded New York Fashion Week show last September. There, a series of Baguettes rendered in Tiffany & Co. blue served as the cherry on top of a Resort 2023 collection co-designed by Marc Jacobs. (Fendi, Marc Jacobs, and Tiffany: Talk about a memorable three-way.)

If Fendi and Tiffany's robin's egg blue Baguettes caught your eye when they hit the runway last fall, you're in luck. They're finally available at Fendi's website in three sizes — medium, nano and pico — and three fabrications: smooth leather, croc-embossed leather, and silk.

Fendi 1 / 5

Tiffany's metal-forged Baguette doesn't appear to be available online, though we didn't exactly expect it to be easy to access. Given its collectible nature and high-end fabrication, we're expecting it to go for a rather hefty price.

But before it sells — any chance the world's first sterling silver Baguette will make an appearance on next season of HBO's Sex and the City reboot?