Highsnobiety
It’s a New Dawn at Ferragmo

Written by Morgan Smith in Style
Ferragamo
Back in September, we witnessed Ferragamo — just Ferragamo now, save the Salvatore — undergo a rebrand under Maximilian Davis, flexing a new sleek logo followed by arguably one of the best fashion week presentations.

Now, the moment has arrived as Davis' debut Ferragamo collection is here (for now).

Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2023 collection — a teaser drop is currently available from November 4 to November 30 on Ferragamo's website — manifest as several odes to the Salvatore Ferragamo, with Davis reimagining signature house codes through his unique, modern design POV.

"[Ferragamo SS23] relates to Ferragamo, to Hollywood, to the ocean – but also to me, and to my own DNA," Davis states.

"I wanted to show that perspective, but now through the Ferragamo lens."

Ferragamo
For instance, the collection's crystal-embellished tops and trouser remind me of the house's red rhinestone pumps designed for none other than Miss Marilyn Monroe.

The actress, who's currently experiencing a renaissance in art and, unfortunately, Kim Kardashian's closet, was a huge fan of Salvatore Ferragamo's shoes (according to Ferragamo, she owned more than 40 pairs).

Monroe frequently flexed the luxury brand's footwear on and off the screen. While filming The Seven Year Itch, she wore a pair of Ferragamo heels during her famous flying-skirt moment.

What better way to tap into a renewed sensual energy and Hollywood allure than with the American actress who was sexiness and glam personified?

On the other hand, the house's Gancini motif — the small hook that has been a house icon for over 50 years — materializes as a closure and heel for the collection's Wanda bag and Elina sandal, respectively.

With Davis, who counts Rihanna and Zendaya as fans, there's plenty more to gush over with his first Ferragamo drop, including holy totes, suede coordinates, logo tees, and sportswear-infused shirting.

While Zendaya was the first celeb to secure a Ferragamo by Davis look, let's pray the collection makes it way to Rih's closet next.

Ferragamo
It's the dawn of a new era at Ferragamo, ladies and gentlemen. With Davis breathing new energy into the luxury brand, I suspect the best is yet to come.

Until then, we'll happily enjoy this SS23 appetizer in preparation for the next phase of Ferragamo's sexy age.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
