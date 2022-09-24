Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Ferragamo Enters Its Sexy Era Under Maximilian Davis

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Ahead of Ferragamo's Spring/Summer 2023 presentation on September 24, the Italian luxury house unveiled its new logo: just "Ferragamo."

Sleek, modern, and save founder Salvatore Ferragmo's first name, the maison's branding indicated a new era was amongst us — the Maximilian Davis era.

A fellow Fashion East grad and fave designer to style icons like Rihanna and Dua Lipa, Davis jumped straight into his creative director position at Ferragamo back in March. And now, the new chapter of Ferragamo under the direction of the British-Trinidadian designer is finally here.

For the SS23 collection, Davis honored the Ferragamo while breathing fresh air into the very fashion house he built, stating, "I wanted to pay tribute to Salvatore's start by bringing in the culture of Hollywood – but new Hollywood."

At Davis' Ferragamo, effortless sexiness and elegance go hand-in-hand, epitomized through sophisticated tailoring, a sensual color palette, and juxtaposing trims — Davis' signatures that have made the designer one of the most exciting creatives to watch.

Sheer-draped dresses and cutout hooded gowns expose yet conceal models simultaneously. Power suits are even more...powerful as crossover blazer jackets join micro-mini skirts.

Menswear totes plunging necklines and Donald Glover-esque shorty-shorts, revealing male cleavage and knee behavior, respectively.

Ferragamo's signature bags now boasts ombre and glittery looks, preserving the house's craftsmanship while issuing a sense of modernity into the historic brand.

Davis puts it best when describing Ferragamo SS23: "Its ease and sensuality." And I couldn't agree more.

Ferragamo may no longer carry the name of its founder, but Ferragamo's legacy is undoubtedly ever-present in the label's SS23 collection — elevated through a new S word: sexy.

 

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
