FLANNELS Knows How to Party, Too

Modern retail is more than just shopping – for many, interacting with retailers online just isn't enough. Consumers are demanding an experience; fortunately, they're being heard.

As FLANNELS embarks on a new chapter, bookended by "New Luxury," it's finding its footing within global tastemaking hubs. Most recently, it found itself rooted in Paris Fashion Week, bringing its concept to life in the best way possible. Party time, anyone?

Earlier this year, FLANNELS marked a key moment in its forward transition with the opening of its new, statement flagship store in the heart of Liverpool. The moment was one of several steps the retailer would be made to further establish its foothold across the country before nestling deeper into European cultural hotspots.

Following the release of its "New Luxury" campaign, which showcased the brands that would be at the center of its vision for the season ahead, the retailer took to Paris Fashion Week, building a palpable presence – and partying in style alongside womenswear designer LaQuan Smith.

The night, which saw attendance from the likes of Olivia Neill and Jourdan Dunn, celebrated the New York designer's introduction to the FLANNELS line-up.

As a moment, the party served a continued highlight reel of what FLANNELS' idea of "New Luxury" looks like in reality.

