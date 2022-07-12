The Chaotic Energy of Flo Rida in CELINE Eating a Tomahawk Steak
If you thought Versace's vases were the final accessory boss, think again. Rapper Flo Rida would like to have a word, specifically, but he's gotta finish his accessory first (I'll explain).
While some took the July 8 weekend to recover from Fourth of July functions and couture outrageousness in paris, the party didn't stop for everyone.
On July 8, Flo Rida took the stage at the concerningly-named "All-American Summer" concert, dressed in a look that, much like his song with Ke$sha, spun my head right round.
While performing, Flo Rida wore a $1,950 sequined t-shirt by CELINE, Balenciaga crystal sunglasses — which he swapped out halfway through his set — and DIY cut-off moto jorts — peak Florida Man. Or is that Flo Rida Man?
As unhinged as his fit was, that wasn't even the most chaotic part. Halfway through the set, Flo Rida munched on a giant tomahawk steak like it was one of The Flintstones' cartoonishly massive turkey drumsticks.
Suitably chaotic behavior for a summer concert series hosted by FOX & Friends, Donald Trump's preferred source of early morning fake news.
A leg of lamb? A glittery CELINE shirt? Cut-off jorts? Flo Rida's new song that's a pseudo cover of Frankie Valli's "December, 1963"?
What would CELINE creative director Hedi Slimane make of all this?
I cannot say.
But for now, I'll leave you with this: Flo Rida, nibbling on his accessorizing choice of protein, is probably the wildest photo you'll see this week. After all, Sia did call him a wild one.
Balenciaga now has 30 days to respond with an equally wild accessory.