Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

North West Becomes a Mini Ye With Her Pastelle Flex

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Another day, another moment of Kim Kardashian's kids giving her street style reputation a run for its money.

On July 5, Kim Kardashian and North West gave paps a street-style moment as they headed to the Dior Homme Spring/Summer 2023 presentation during Paris Couture Fashion Week.

Kim Kardashian may think she was exuding main character energy with her highlighter Balenci look, including the favored Le Cagole bag and pantashoe trousers, but it was North's 'fit that proved to be the moment — or Ye-ment, I should say.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

North stepped on the scene wearing the iconic Pastelle varsity jacket from Kanye's forgotten fashion line. Interestingly, this comes just after the jacket resurfaced on the resale market with a price tag of $10k (ouch).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Seeing as the listing is now marked "sold out," North West may have borrowed her parents' wallets to secure a piece of Kanye history for herself.

It's also worth mentioning that North West also touted Balenciaga's chunky steel-toe Hardcrocs on foot and vibrant blue Louis Vuitton 1.1 Millionaire sunnies on face, following in the heavyweight footsteps of dad Ye's hankering for bold eyewear and hefty stomper supremacy (Balenciaga boots next?).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Though North believes Ye is a bad designer after he failed miserably at being her assistant, she obviously sees at least some potential in her dad's style. I mean, she definitely doesn't view Kim as an inspiration, that's for sure.

With North preparing to carry Ye's style torch and her siblings keeping YEEZYs in their footwear rotation, the YEEZY influence clearly persists in the Kardashian-West — oops, just Kardashian now — household.

Even Kim can't help it.

