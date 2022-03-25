DSM & fragment Invite Levi's, Dr. Martens, DONDI to a Monochrome Party

If Hiroshi Fujiwara's shtick tickles you, prepare to be supremely happy. The fragment design mastermind has concocted a second round of Dover Street Market exclusives as part of the pair's ongoing "Tabletop" collaboration series, opting for a darker hue this go-round.

The first DSM x fragment "Tabletop" collab comprised a series of Fujiwara favorites — Levi's, Dr. Martens, retaW, obscure brand SEQUEL, Fujiwara and Hirofumi Kiyonaga's uniform experiment brand — plus plenty of fragment-branded basics in blue hues.

I don't really get the "Tabletop" moniker either but maybe it refers to the stuff being folded and displayed atop a table? Who's to say.

The first team-up included a collaborative bicycle, which was pretty neat, but the second DSM x fragment drop — available on Dover Street London's web store and shop from March 26 — has no such statement accessories though it does have a similar tonal theme (shades of black).

That's not to say that this collection lacks good stuff, though: there are plenty of washed-out T-shirts to match a bespoke Levi's 501 and Dr. Martens 1461, the latter executed in patent leather like Fujiwara's DM Hollingborn derby from a few years back.

The apparel and accessories are all pretty low-key by design.

uniform experiment provides some shirts, pants, a bag, New Era cap, socks, and some nifty carabiners while SEQUEL provides a faded denim jacket and some T-shirts with thematic graphics.

Speaking of graphics, though, the boldest things in the entire capsule are some graffiti-printed T-shirts concocted in partnership with legendary street artist DONDI, seemingly out of nowhere.

It's a weird intermingling of tastes and cues but it all kinda works together — must be that Hiroshi Fujiwara magic.

So far, the "Tabletop" drops have been DSM London-exclusive for some reason but don't be surprised if Fujiwara takes his show on the road to another DSM outpost in due time.