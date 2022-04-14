Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

G-SHOCK's New GA-B2100 Series is a 5-Sided Octagon

Written by Sam Cole in Design
G-SHOCK
1 / 3

There's always time for a new watch, and there's no time like the present to get your hands on G-SHOCK's latest addition to its shock-resistant family of timepieces. Say hello to the five-piece upgraded GA-B2100 series.

As sad as we are to say it, Geneva's 2022 edition of Watches and Wonders is now behind us – but what a spectacle it was. Whether you're an enthusiast, spectator, or financially ready to go hard on the world's wildest, most expensive time crafts, the event was a showcase worthy of attention. Santa, if you're reading this – Rolex.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

While the event comes with the promise of...wonders – the watch world does not live and die on that hill. For the streetwear enthusiasts, casual watch wearers, and those looking for a wrist accessory that can take a beating day-to-day, Casio's G-SHOCK has been serving the industry for almost 40 years.

Over the past couple of years, the shock-resistance watch experts have been particularly busy. We're all aware of how popular the colorful pieces were throughout the 90s and early 2000s, but its resurgence has been a spectacle of its own.

Spearheaded by fashion brand collaborations that span all corners of the industry, G-SHOCK has been riding its momentum with finesse, with icon-inspired releases rolling out at an intense frequency.

Its latest release is a small throwback, pulling the GA-2100 (originally released in 2019 as a contemporary interpretation of the DW-5000C) back into the spotlight with essential smart tech updates.

The new, five-strong GA-B2100 octagonal watch series has been upgraded with Smartphone Link connectivity via Bluetooth and solar charging capabilities. For its return, the watch comes in five classic colors first used on the 5600 line, including yellow, green, blue, and two black options.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Sign-ups to purchase the G-SHOCK GA-B2100 series are online now.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
ASICSGel-Venture 6 Glacier Grey Black
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stone IslandB0243 Nylon Metal Swim Shorts Mid Blue
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Jacob & Co. x HighsnobietyDollar Sign Pendant T-Shirt Black
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • When It Comes to Collabs, G-SHOCK Is Still “UNDEFEATED”
  • An All-New Cartier Watch That Has Old-School Collectors Drooling
  • Rolex’s Wild New Watch Looks Even Better IRL
  • The All-New Ultra-Thin Rolex Watch Is Already a Classic
  • Meet the New Shoes: Socks
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now