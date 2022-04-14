G-SHOCK's New GA-B2100 Series is a 5-Sided Octagon

There's always time for a new watch, and there's no time like the present to get your hands on G-SHOCK's latest addition to its shock-resistant family of timepieces. Say hello to the five-piece upgraded GA-B2100 series.

As sad as we are to say it, Geneva's 2022 edition of Watches and Wonders is now behind us – but what a spectacle it was. Whether you're an enthusiast, spectator, or financially ready to go hard on the world's wildest, most expensive time crafts, the event was a showcase worthy of attention. Santa, if you're reading this – Rolex.

While the event comes with the promise of...wonders – the watch world does not live and die on that hill. For the streetwear enthusiasts, casual watch wearers, and those looking for a wrist accessory that can take a beating day-to-day, Casio's G-SHOCK has been serving the industry for almost 40 years.

Over the past couple of years, the shock-resistance watch experts have been particularly busy. We're all aware of how popular the colorful pieces were throughout the 90s and early 2000s, but its resurgence has been a spectacle of its own.

Spearheaded by fashion brand collaborations that span all corners of the industry, G-SHOCK has been riding its momentum with finesse, with icon-inspired releases rolling out at an intense frequency.

Its latest release is a small throwback, pulling the GA-2100 (originally released in 2019 as a contemporary interpretation of the DW-5000C) back into the spotlight with essential smart tech updates.

The new, five-strong GA-B2100 octagonal watch series has been upgraded with Smartphone Link connectivity via Bluetooth and solar charging capabilities. For its return, the watch comes in five classic colors first used on the 5600 line, including yellow, green, blue, and two black options.

Sign-ups to purchase the G-SHOCK GA-B2100 series are online now.