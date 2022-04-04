G-SHOCK Puts Skele' Watches Back On the Menu

Consider this your call to get a new watch on your wrist – Casio's G-SHOCK is back in the spotlight with the four-piece Skeleton Sound Wave Series, cracking open the insides of the GA-900SKL and GA-2200 models.

Back in the days of Tumblr's peak, I found myself spending hours flicking through watch pages. Nothing super extravagant, mind; our teenage concerns laid in Supreme, Odd Future, Tisa snapbacks, and AJ3s – APs and Rolex were the least of our concerns.

Naturally, Casio was the watch brand of choice. Low cost and traditional aesthetics ensured those Urban Outfitters-favorite vintage gold Casios held us in bondage, while a host of colorful G-SHOCKs filled the timeline with their illuminated faces. Simple times with simple pleasures.

Deep in that (admittedly ugly, retrospectively) streetwear hole is where I found myself purchasing my first modest collection of watches, beginning with a skeletal-faced piece. There was always something alluring about watches you could take a peek into – high-tech or not.

G-SHOCK's latest watch line-up is a four-piece offering of skeleton watches that my sixteen-year-old self would be going nuts for.

Taking the GA-900SKL and GA-2200 models as its foundation, the Skeleton Sound Wave Series is a nostalgic collection that is unmistakeably G-SHOCK.

For the GA-2200L, a lightweight, functional Carbon Core Guard structure and translucent bezels and bands are colored in a deep grey and striking red, while the GA-900SKL gets an icy white and rich blue makeover.

The Skeleton Sound Wave Series is available to shop online. For more on G-SHOCK, check out the Utility Black Series, or dive into the world of Watches & Wonders 2022 here.