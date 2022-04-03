Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
G-SHOCK's "Utility Black Series" is Frill-Free

Written by Sam Cole in Design
G-SHOCK
If you're on the hunt for a new timepiece, look no further – G-SHOCK's iconic GA-2100 has undergone a three-peat makeover in the "Utility Black Series."

As Watches & Wonders Geneva 2022 steams ahead, showcasing the world's most luxurious and meticulously crafted watches, it's impossible not to feel the allure and seek out a piece of your own.

Obviously, we're not all financially equipped to drop a cool $50,000+ on a Rolex (but we're busy manifesting), so a more modestly priced option is a fair consolation prize.

When it comes to fairly-priced, hard-wearing, no-frills (unless that's what you're looking for – then it's got those covered too) watches, no one does it quite like Casio's G-SHOCK. There's a reason its watches have been trusted the world over for so long, adopted by hip-hop, the military, and all other sects of society – they work. Well.

There's never a shortage of resistant pieces over at G-SHOCK; it's constantly got a finger on the pulse of culture, delivering collaborations with Daily Paper and ASAP Ferg (to name a selection).

Up next – the "Utility Black Series." As the name suggests, the drop includes three utilitarian takes on the iconic GA-2100, each blacked out with touches of color.

The GA-2100 is one of the brand's flagship products, launched as, and remaining the slimmest men's model within the G-SHOCK armory. Constructed with a Carbon Core Guard structure with an interior case made of carbon-fiber-reinforced resin, it'll take a beating and still look slick.

Each of the three watches is touched up with a pop of neon coloring within the faces details, specifically on the hands, hour marker tips, day indicator, and dial labels.

The G-SHOCK "Utility Black Series" is available online now.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
