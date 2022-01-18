G-SHOCK x Toyota Land Cruiser Ditches Wheels for Dials

G-SHOCK and Toyota Land Cruiser, names recognized for their hardwearing, no environment too tough approaches to design, have connected to deliver a special edition Mudmaster watch.

Motorsports, are easily some of the most dangerous and fast-paced entertainment events. Though the industry is massively overshadowed by Formula 1 in mainstream media, there's a whole world of nail-biters like the Daytona 500, MotoGP, and of course, the NASCAR Cup Series.

Each of these major motorsports events comes with its own set of rules and challenges to overcome, though few can claim to be quite as technically challenging, thanks to the terrain, as the Dakar Rally.

Renowned as the toughest race in the world, the Dakar Rally requires vehicles to take a beating and keep on pushing – the same qualities that have ensured the longevity and contemporary status of Casio G-SHOCK's hardwearing watches.

When looking below the hood at technical performance and the demand for durability, a collaboration between G-SHOCK and Toyota Land Cruiser makes perfect sense – watches that have performed in some of the most hostile environments around the world and a vehicle synonymous with one of the harshest races in the world.

Taking the iconic Mudmaster as its foundation, the collaboration offers a bulky exterior that takes on the aesthetic of beaten metal, not unlike a Land Cruiser come the end of a grueling rally on the sand.

Beneath the surface, the GWG-2000TLC-1AER Mudmaster watch features solar power charging, thermometer, compass, barometer, and altimeter functions, 200m of water resistance, and an anti-scratch sapphire crystal glass face.

The G-SHOCK x Toyota Land Cruiser Mudmaster is available to shop online now.