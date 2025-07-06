Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas' Most High-Tech Sneaker Laces Up for the Future

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas' Climacool, the brand's most advanced sneaker yet, laces up for the future.

The Climacool originally debuted in 2024 as a slip-on sneaker crafted through a precise printing process. As a result, the 3D-printed shoe offers an ultra-breezy build that provides 360 degrees of cool air to the foot with each step.

adidas puts it best, summing up the Climacool as "the foot-hug of a sneaker with the airflow of a slide.

The Climacool Laced is the same futuristic sneaker, now equipped with shoelaces and a tongue.

Indeed, expect the same unique, high-tech construction featuring adidas' Climacool technology, which is designed to keep fans dry even during the muggiest days. Just now, it's even more of a true sneaker with shoelaces and all.

The Climacool Laced shoe is slated to release on July 15 on adidas' CONFIRMED app in off-white and grey. They'll retail for $160, which is $20 more than the regular laceless versions.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
