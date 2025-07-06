adidas' Most High-Tech Sneaker Laces Up for the Future
adidas' Climacool, the brand's most advanced sneaker yet, laces up for the future.
The Climacool originally debuted in 2024 as a slip-on sneaker crafted through a precise printing process. As a result, the 3D-printed shoe offers an ultra-breezy build that provides 360 degrees of cool air to the foot with each step.
adidas puts it best, summing up the Climacool as "the foot-hug of a sneaker with the airflow of a slide.
The Climacool Laced is the same futuristic sneaker, now equipped with shoelaces and a tongue.
Indeed, expect the same unique, high-tech construction featuring adidas' Climacool technology, which is designed to keep fans dry even during the muggiest days. Just now, it's even more of a true sneaker with shoelaces and all.
The Climacool Laced shoe is slated to release on July 15 on adidas' CONFIRMED app in off-white and grey. They'll retail for $160, which is $20 more than the regular laceless versions.
Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.