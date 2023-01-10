G-SHOCK Goes Full Metal for Year of the Rabbit

G-SHOCK collectors – look sharp. Though we're shyly over a week into the new year, Casio's shock-resistant icon is already back to doing what it does best; delivering hard-hitting timepieces heavy on flair.

Starting off on a strong stride, the first drop of the year honors the Chinese New Year's Year of the Rabbit with a full-metal iteration of the MT-G watch.

In the world of fashion and design, it's uncommon to see New Year collections – holiday collections, sure, but the western "new year, new me" ethos hasn't quite found its footing in marketability. The Chinese New Year, however, sees brands across the globe put their best foot forward to deliver high-style capsules.

G-SHOCK is no stranger to the Chinese New Year, having consistently knocked-out themed pieces as a part of the annual celebration, and 2023 is certainly no different in this respect.

A simple color swap of one of the brand's most iconic flagship pieces wouldn't suffice on such an occasion – the event demands respect, as such, the beastly MT-G has undergone a full-bodied makeover that's a statement piece worthy of any collector's attention.

With a design intended to evoke structural beauty, the Year of the Rabbit MT-G pairs top-quality stainless steel with carbon steel in rich golden tones, bringing the moon rabbit motif and lunar pattern to life.

Every angle of the watch (which will be available online on January 12), possesses heavy attention to detail. With all of the modern tooling you'd expect of G-SHOCK, this beast has all the bells and whistles and the style to match.