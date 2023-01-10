Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

G-SHOCK Goes Full Metal for Year of the Rabbit

Written by Sam Cole in Watches
G-SHOCK
1 / 3

G-SHOCK collectors – look sharp. Though we're shyly over a week into the new year, Casio's shock-resistant icon is already back to doing what it does best; delivering hard-hitting timepieces heavy on flair.

Starting off on a strong stride, the first drop of the year honors the Chinese New Year's Year of the Rabbit with a full-metal iteration of the MT-G watch.

In the world of fashion and design, it's uncommon to see New Year collections – holiday collections, sure, but the western "new year, new me" ethos hasn't quite found its footing in marketability. The Chinese New Year, however, sees brands across the globe put their best foot forward to deliver high-style capsules.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

G-SHOCK is no stranger to the Chinese New Year, having consistently knocked-out themed pieces as a part of the annual celebration, and 2023 is certainly no different in this respect.

A simple color swap of one of the brand's most iconic flagship pieces wouldn't suffice on such an occasion – the event demands respect, as such, the beastly MT-G has undergone a full-bodied makeover that's a statement piece worthy of any collector's attention.

With a design intended to evoke structural beauty, the Year of the Rabbit MT-G pairs top-quality stainless steel with carbon steel in rich golden tones, bringing the moon rabbit motif and lunar pattern to life.

Every angle of the watch (which will be available online on January 12), possesses heavy attention to detail. With all of the modern tooling you'd expect of G-SHOCK, this beast has all the bells and whistles and the style to match.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Patta x Tommy HilfigerRugby Shirt Mid Grey Heather
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceBB550SLB Rain Cloud
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Carhartt WIPDouble Knee Pant Brown
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Comfiest "Dad Shoe" Runner Goes Full HOKA Mode
  • When It Comes to Collabs, G-SHOCK Is Still “UNDEFEATED”
  • A Charm-Covered Air Force 1 That Goes Full Miami Vice
  • For Its Next Nike Sneaker, Supreme Goes Max Air & Full Leather
  • adidas’ Ultra-Chunky Adistar Goes Full HOKA
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now