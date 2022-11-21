Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Hats Off to Stephen Jones & G-Star RAW's Crazy Couture Headwear

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Stephen Jones proves there's no such thing as wearing too many hats. In fact, the famed milliner's new collaboration with G-Star RAW suggests donning 11 at once.

Jones, known for creating couture-level headwear for houses including Dior, Balenciaga, and Vivienne Westwood, has teamed up with the raw denim purveyor to create a collection of insanely artful hats — including a towering creation made of 11 bucket hats stacked on top of each other.

G-Star RAW
There's more where that came from: a drape-y cloche cascades down the back in a denim train that doubles as a cape; the super-sized brim of a sun hat is worn as a hooded dress; a pair of jeans becomes a head covering; a baseball cap is constructed with two massive wings jutting out of the back.

"Everybody around the world knows what denim is and what denim signifies," Jones said in a press release. "I took denim out of its comfort zone and made it what it wasn’t. G-Star gave me complete carte blanche."

G-Star RAW
In other words, Jones transformed the indigo textile — a symbol of ruggedness and hard work — into fanciful works of art, creations that look more at home in a museum than on the job.

To complement the project, which G-Star bills as the world's first haute couture denim hat collection, Jones also designed two ready-to-wear options: a denim baseball cap with origami-like folds at the back, and a more sensible, two-layered alternative to Jones' sky-high bucket hat stack.

Stephen Jones x G-Star RAW's couture collection launches on November 22, followed by the ready-to-wear launch on December 1. This is one collab I'll happily add to cart at the drop of a hat.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
