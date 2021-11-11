GANT & Diemme Are Bringing Colors to the Trails

Brand: GANT x Diemme

Season: FW21

Key Pieces: The premium Roccia Vet hiking boot that arrives in three distinct colorways, merging the earthy tones of the outdoors with pops of vibrant, fashion-focused colors.

Release Date: Available November 11

Buy: GANT and Diemme

Editor’s Notes: GANT and Diemme team up for their second collaborative collection, which comprises three colorways of the Roccia Vet hiking boot and — a first for Diemme — two pieces of apparel. The Roccia Vet hiking boot was the subject of the duo’s first collaboration and returns in the original persimmon orange colorway. That color scheme is joined by a stealthy all-black iteration, as well as a neon pink version.

The apparel side of the collection consists of a hoodie and a jacket, both featuring co-branded detailing. The first piece is a glossy down puffer, lined with neon pink, while the second piece is a heavyweight, washed jersey hoodie.

“The opportunity to be the first brand ever to collaborate with Diemme on apparel is super exciting,” says GANT Global Creative Director, Christopher Bastin. “The oversized shiny puffer jacket compliments Diemmes’ hiking heritage. The chocolate brown exterior and hot pink interior of the jacket pair perfectly with the new boot colorways for a look that pays homage to savvy Italian ski wear from the 1980s.”

The collection is now available via GANT and Diemme channels.

