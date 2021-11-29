Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Fashion's Y2K Craze Is Coming for Your Favorite Childhood Toys

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

GCDS and Bratz, the doll brand that played a defining role in shaping Y2K fashion, are launching a collaboration tailor-made for Millennial nostalgia.

The Italian streetwear label and MGA Entertainment-owned toy line dressed two of Bratz's hero dolls — Sasha and Yasmin — in pieces from GCDS' Fall/Winter 2021 collection, a range that isn't too far off from the dolls' signature aesthetic.

When Bratz were introduced back in 2001, they were quickly embraced as aspirational style icons, dressed in more fashion-forward and provocative 'fits than Barbie. While Barbie dressed for the Oscars, Bratz were ready to hit the VMAs.

Since their launch, the dolls have morphed into a symbol of the early aughts and its distinct aesthetic. Naturally, as the needle swings back towards Y2K trends, Bratz have re-entered the cultural zeitgeist.

In fact, many of this year's must-have fashion items recall clothing I first encountered on my beloved Bratz. Versace's super-chunky platform heels look straight off the dolls' removable feet. And bottoms à la Miu Miu's micro-mini skirts were a staple of the Bratz wardrobe.

On TikTok, the hashtag #BratzChallenge (boasting an impressive 181 million views) sees users channel their favorite dolls. And on resale sites such as Depop, chunky, square-toed heels referred to as "Bratz shoes" are a dime a dozen.

With GCDS x Bratz, the dolls are given a contemporary makeover that stays true to their roots in Y2K culture. Dressed in crystal-embellished tops, pony hair mules, and logo chokers, Sasha and Yasmin look right at home amid fashion's penchant for all things early '00s.

The collab isn't child's play, though — launching on December 1 at GCDS' website, the dolls will also release at a series of pop-ups in Milan, Rome, and London featuring fiberglass art installations by artist Colin Christian.

A grown-up take on childhood nostalgia? In the words of Paris Hilton, "loves it!"

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
