Nike’s Dadcore Favorite Gets an Outdoorsy Makeover

Despite originally being released as a women’s sneaker, Nike's P-6000 model has become one of the brand’s quintessential dad shoes. That chunky early 2000s-inspired build, an essential dad shoe ingredient, has seen it grouped into the elderly running shoe category.

Built from a mashup of the Pegasus 2006 and Pegasus 25, the P-6000 delivers a nostalgic Y2K dad-runner vibe.

This particularly handsome Nike P-6000, dressed in fuzzy grey suede with a rugged blue lower portion and yellow hits of contrast, doesn’t veer from the classic P-6000 shape. However, it does switch out the usual fabrics.

Typically a mesh-heavy athletic sneaker, this "White/Thunder Blue" colorway retools the formula with beefier, trail-adjacent materials.

By swapping the lightweight mesh for brushed suede and a sturdier mudguard, this sneaker gives off serious all-terrain energy.

It's a chunky dad runner turned outdoorsy dad sneaker. Offered in a “White/Thunder Blue” colorway, this P-6000 is dropping June 16 on Nike’s website.

