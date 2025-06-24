Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike’s Dadcore Favorite Gets an Outdoorsy Makeover

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

Despite originally being released as a women’s sneaker, Nike's P-6000 model has become one of the brand’s quintessential dad shoes. That chunky early 2000s-inspired build, an essential dad shoe ingredient, has seen it grouped into the elderly running shoe category.

Built from a mashup of the Pegasus 2006 and Pegasus 25, the P-6000 delivers a nostalgic Y2K dad-runner vibe.

This particularly handsome Nike P-6000, dressed in fuzzy grey suede with a rugged blue lower portion and yellow hits of contrast, doesn’t veer from the classic P-6000 shape. However, it does switch out the usual fabrics.   

Typically a mesh-heavy athletic sneaker, this "White/Thunder Blue" colorway retools the formula with beefier, trail-adjacent materials. 

By swapping the lightweight mesh for brushed suede and a sturdier mudguard, this sneaker gives off serious all-terrain energy. 

It's a chunky dad runner turned outdoorsy dad sneaker. Offered in a “White/Thunder Blue” colorway, this P-6000 is dropping June 16 on Nike’s website

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
