EXCLUSIVE: Girl Dinner? You Mean Gentle Monster's Jelly Collection?

in StyleWords By Alexandra Pauly
Gentle Monster

Gentle Monster's new collection will satisfy even the most stubborn sweet tooth. The South Korean eyewear brand just unveiled a new range of sunglasses inspired by all things jiggly, jelly, and sugary.

Aptly dubbed the Jelly collection, Gentle Monster's upcoming release comprises five new styles, all packaged in colorful pouches reminiscent of Haribo gummies. So, what does Gentle Monster's candy shop have to offer? There's Juicy-MG4, translucent frames mimicking the look of peach rings; Gummy-PC-12, pink shades outfitted with squishy hearts and stars; and Yummy-MG1, dusted in "sugar."

Gentle Monster
Gummy-loving minimalists will appreciate Gelati-01 and Dada-01 — sleek, black and white shades in matte and glossy finishes, respectively.

The Jelly collection isn't out yet (it drops online on January 19), but TikTok is already eating it up. Over the past week, influencers have swarmed social media with unboxings of the sweet new shades, eliciting overwhelmingly positive response.

"insane quality. insane campaigns. insane packaging. high level aesthetics. gentle monster is on another level," one commenter proclaimed on Rachel Tee Tyler's TikTok unboxing, viewed over 500,000 times. The hype has also made its way onto Twitter, where onlookers are lusting after the range.

Basically, Gentle Monster's Jelly collection is "girl dinner" for the fashion-obsessed who also require a sweet treat after every meal.

The upcoming drop follows a string of hits for the brand: Its collection of "pierced" shades, designed in collaboration with jewelry brand D'Heygere, sold out in a flash, as did its team-up with Maison Margiela.

If the hype surrounding the Jelly collection is any indication, Gentle Monster is in for a pretty sweet year.

