HBA and Gentle Monster Just Launched Your Next Rave Goggles

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Gentle Monster
The sun's creeping it; it's starting to smell a lot like summer (and spring-time optimism, clearly), and festival season is almost upon us, which means one thing – it's time to get yourself right with a new pair of rave goggles, and the new Gentle Monster x Hood By Air collection is precisely what you need.

I don't know about you, but as far as I'm concerned, the party hasn't started until the sunglasses come on. A set of colored lenses, high-performance sports-ready styles with whacky mirrored gradients, or the perfect day-to-day blackouts for staying lowkey; vibing in the sun's always a world better with a set of frames. Mood setters, if you will.

If you're on the hunt for a new set, you can't really go wrong with Gentle Monster. Few brands in the frame game are offering up styles that are quite as unique and risk-taking as GM; because honestly, who else can boast a World of Warcraft collaboration? No one.

Its collaborations are lowkey game changers, and its latest collection to arrive courtesy of Hood By Air lives up to that.

Think of it this way – those funky cycling sunglasses that always catch your attention as you browse your local sports store? The ones with the bright orange into green into red lenses? Take those and filter them through HBA's streetwear edge, and you get this line-up of glasses.

There are five options on offer. First up is the rave-ready Antagonist, available in four color variations, sitting alongside the US-exclusive oversized yellow-lensed "Mother," which is more post luxury shopping brunch than gun fingers in the sun.

Sun's out, so why wait – HBA x Gentle Monster is available online now.

