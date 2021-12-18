Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Young Thug, Are Those Snakes on Your Giuseppes?

Written by Alexandra Pauly

Brand: Giuseppe Zanotti

Model: COBRAS

Buy: Online at Giuseppe Zanotti's website

Editor's Notes: Giuseppe Zanotti, master of the sky-high stiletto, added a new sneaker to his lineup and — respectfully — it looks like if Joe Exotic got really obsessed with reptiles and started designing footwear.

Dubbed the "COBRAS," the fully tonal silhouette is essentially a low-top Air Force 1 with a three-dimensional "snake" that wraps around the midsole and onto the toe box.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Zanotti tapped none other than Young Thug to star in a campaign launching the OTT shoe.

Giuseppe Zanotti
1 / 2

The rapper, who manages to make eccentric wares including wide-brimmed hats and Minion slippers look chic, pulls off the COBRAS with panache.

"For me, Giuseppe is like a chameleon," Young Thug said. "He’s got the Italian style thing down but knows how to change it up and layer in the unexpected, the street. It’s fire."

Giuseppe Zanotti
1 / 4

As bizarre as the COBRAS is, the design harkens to Zanotti's history of serpentine designs. Some of the label's most recognizable heels are constructed with straps that wrap around the foot and ankle, recalling the sinewy shape of a snake.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"I have always loved the symbolism of the snake... It is a powerful and dynamic motif I have explored in many collections, but never before on a sneaker," Zanotti explained. "I wanted the [COBRAS] to feel larger than life."

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.

Shop our latest sneakers

Sold out
A-Cold-Wall*Nc.2 High Black
$435.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceUXC72CB1 Aluminium
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Converse x Rick OwensDRKSTAR Chuck 70 High Lily White Egret Black
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The RIMOWA-Approved Young Designers Shepherding the Future of Design
  • If You're Not Already Seeing Thug Club Everywhere, You're About To
  • Be Quick As A Cobra, In Nike's Ssspecial Retro AJ11s
  • Arc'teryx Keeps It Traditional With a Super-Exclusive, Snake-Themed Jacket
  • 2025 Marks the Only Time It's Okay to Be a Snake
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now