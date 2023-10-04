Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Goldwin Lends Baracuta Its GORE-TEX

in Style

Goldwin and Barcacuta have teamed up for Fall/Winter 2023 to deliver a concise capsule that sees the former lend its outerwear capabilities to some of the latter's signature silhouettes.

The result? A collection of outdoors gear that, while looking fairly elementary, is actually extremely techy and very, very waterproof.

Take the G9 Jacket, for example, Baracuta’s most iconic garment that, while retaining everything we’ve come to expect from the heritage piece — a stand-up collar, umbrella back yoke, and Fraser Tartan lining — now also boasts an all over GORE-TEX coating and discreet black metal buttons as a nod to Goldwin’s performance edge.

1 / 4
Goldwin/Baracuta

Then there’s the G12, a longer Baracuta style that, while also retaining its original shape, fit, and distinctive details, sees its inner lining replaced with a Fraser Tartan mesh and an all over GORE-TEX coating.

The collaboration — which lands at both Goldwin and Baracuta on October 5 — is then rounded out with a neat GORE-TEX Bucket Hat that, while looking the business, is also the perfect accessory to combat the ever-changing and always indecisive treacherous British weather.

On the whole, Goldwin’s interpretation of signature Baracuta pieces might not look too different to the British label’s mainline collection, but upon closer inspection and when stuck outside in the rain, you’ll certainly notice the difference.

