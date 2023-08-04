Palace's GORE-TEX Baracuta Collab Is Ideal For British Summer

Last month when Palace revealed its Fall 2023 lookbook, it also teased three upcoming collaborations, one of which is with British heritage label Baracuta.

Linking up for the first time this season, Palace and Baracuta have delivered a concise co-branded three-piece collection of GORE-TEX-heavy outerwear, perfect for the rainy British summer.

Comprising two takes of Baracuta’s epochal G4 Jacket in olive and blue, as well as a “Red Pepper” G12 Jacket, the collection is neither extensive or outlandish, but instead the meeting of two labels serving adequately functional apparel.

The collection officially lands on the Palace webstore at 11am (BST) on August 4. And if previous collaborations from the London-based label are anything to go by, you’ll have to move fast to get your hands on some GORE-TEX goodness.

And with almost two months still to go of this rainy grey summer, we wish you the best of luck in your journey.