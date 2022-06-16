Tyler, the Creator's GOLF WANG Won't Grow Up

Tyler, the Creator is maturing but his GOLF WANG brand is permanently Peter Pan'd. Which is just fine by most of GOLF's 1.3 million Instagram followers, who're prepping their piggy banks for its Summer 2022 collection.

While Tyler has reformatted his GOLF le FLEUR* brand under an inclusive new direction that includes everything from nail polish to luggage, GOLF has retained the youthful edge that first garnered Odd Future so much fanaticism years ago.

Not to say that the GOLF collections are lacking, necessarily, just that they hearken back to ye olde days of Tyler and co.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For instance, there's still an emphasis on graphic flair, despite Tyler himself rarely rocking anything flashier than a Lacoste sweater these days.

GOLF is rife with camouflage, flame-patterned velour, glow-in-the-dark embroidered jeans, stylized branding, and the White House in flames, all anchored by "WANG" socks and "GOLF" slide sandals.

Nothing too subtle here but that's the point. There is, however, an interesting acknowledgement of the effect that brands like Aimé Leon Dore have had on the menswear space, with lacey shirts and contrast-stitched carpenter jeans also present in GOLF's new lineup.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Launching June 18 at GOLF's website and Los Angeles flagship store, GOLF's Summer 2022 collection is for the kids, both the ones who've been here since the early days and the occasional new converts brought over by Tyler's music or personality.

Not all of them are having it, of course — GOLF's Instagram comments range from "seems promising if imma be honest" to "bad drop tbh GOLF WANG fell off" — but there's enough of them wearing GOLF's Converse collabs and Tyler's perfume to fill out the apparel label's fanbase for years to come.