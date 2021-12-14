Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Your Luggage Can Travel in (Almost) As Much Style As Tyler, the Creator

Written by Jake Silbert
Globe-Trotter
1 / 3

Brand: GOLF le FLEUR* x Globe-Trotter

Release Date: December 14

Price: $149 (luggage tag), $203 (sticker box), $237 (passport sleeve), $1,344 - $2,019 for the cases

Buy: Globe-Trotter's website, GOLF le FLEUR*'s traveling store

Editor's Notes: Busy times for Tyler, the Creator, who's launching back-to-back projects under his GOLF le FLEUR* imprint: a line of nail polish, high-end Globe-Trotter luggage, and a selection of accessories through the GOLF le FLEUR* website.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's all following an invite-only event Tyler held in Malibu at GOLF le FLEUR*'s traveling pop-up store. Expect the outpost to travel the country in the forthcoming months, though Tyler's the only person who knows exactly where it's going.

But about those Globe-Trotter cases: they're not mere collectibles, they're heavy-duty cases meant to withstand a lifetime of travel, indicative of Tyler's aim to elevate GOLF le FLEUR* above the more casual Golf Wang (more on this in a sec), first seen in the video for "WUSYANAME" back in January.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Founded 1897, Globe-Trotter is still privately owned and operates out of London, though it's since spread international. Past collaborators include Gucci, Hermès, and Tiffany & Co.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's one of Tyler's most visible pushes into the luxury sphere: though he's not exactly a stranger to fancy fare (remember that flashy Igor chain?), his own brands have mostly operated in the realm of affordability.

But Tyler is pushing hard to distinguish GOLF le FLEUR* from his other line.

Globe-Trotter
1 / 7

These days, Golf Wang mostly focuses on comparatively affordable garments, whereas when GOLF le FLEUR* did make clothing, it was either "by Golf Wang" or in collaboration with Lacoste, which says to me that GOLF le FLEUR* is gonna focus on lifestyle stuff over apparel outside of joint efforts.

Thus, these resplendent Globe-Trotter cases, realized in pastel hues and accented with fine pebbled leather. There's a big suitcase for traveling, smaller strapped bag for daily use, passport sleeve, luggage tag, and even stickers, all rendered in plush leather.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Globe-Trotter
1 / 6

These fit both Tyler's dapper style and his aim to situate GOLF le FLEUR* between proper luxury and street inclinations.

Inside the GOLF le FLEUR* catalog, for instance, you'll find wares both affordable and aspirational, a mature selection for Tyler's maturing clientele.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
MM6 Maison Margiela x EastpakPadded Backpack Black
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Advisory Board Crystals x Longchamp x HighsnobietyPliage Bag
$310.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
LIZWORKS x Rashid JohnsonGold Signet Ring
$9,085.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Kith Serves up Clean New Balance Dad Shoes, Knicks-Style
  • No Rules, Just Creativity: Inside Converse and Tyler’s Pre-Show Playground
  • How a Masterfully Curated, Collab-Centric Retailer Celebrates Its 20th Year
  • Oakley, Bagjack, C.P. Company, ArkAir: Which High-Tech Jacket *Doesn't* Get a Junya Collab?
  • Moncler's Mercedes x NIGO Collab Is Genius
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now