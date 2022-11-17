GRAMICCI Goes Full Technical Flex for FW22

Fall/Winter is certainly the most demanding seasonal period of the year; as such, clothing and accessories require fine-tuning to ensure they offer optimal protection and comfort qualities to carry us through to the warmer months of the year. With years of experience at its back, GRAMICCI certainly has the expertise required to execute the seasonal with high technicality.

Rightly regarded as one of the industry's leading outdoor brands, with its vintage gear highly desirable amongst Gorpcore circles, GRAMICCI is difficult to overlook in the run-up to the seasonal transition. For FW22, it's stepping up the levels with a reminder of its abilities to finesse high-performing apparel and accessories.

What puts its FW22 h-tech collection ahead is its conscious use of protective fabrications and finishes, including the wet-weather-ready PERTEX SHIELD.

Sold Out Gramicci Pertex Trailside Wading Jacket Stone $420.00 Sold Out

As is standard to any GRAMICCI hi-tech collection, the focus is kept on creating products that perform at just as high of octane in the natural outdoors as they do knocking about in the city.

The resulting collection boasts a seriously exciting assortment, with the PERTEX SHEILD-equipped outerwear easily serving its standout pieces. Built as two-tone utilitarian zip-up jackets with a silhouette not too dissimilar to the Acr'teryx BETA AR, these weather-ready pieces feature a high neck, oversized chest pockets, an adjustable fit, d-rings at the chest, and reflective details.

Further outwear lines include a lightweight technical zip-up that forms part of a two-piece shell suit with matching pants, while a collaboration with TAION supplies the collection's down component.

Sold Out Gramicci Pertex Trailside Wading Cargo Pant Olive Drab $270.00 Sold Out

You'll find the full offering from the GRAMICCI FW22 hi-tech collection on the brand's site and at the Highsnobiety Shop — in time for the coldest months when we need it most.

Sold Out Gramicci Taion Inner Down Vest Olive $95.00 Sold Out

Sold Out Gramicci Grid Cord Zip Shirt Olive $155.00 Sold Out