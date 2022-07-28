NB & thisisneverthat Are Dropping the Perfect Running Rig

As a self-proclaimed runner, I can confidently say that I cannot enjoy a jaunt if I’m uncomfortable. By that, I don’t mean physically agitated, but more the fact I need to feel like myself, basically donning stuff I’d wear away from the sport, too. You know?

Whether you’re getting the gist of what I’m saying or not, the point is New Balance and thisisneverthat are dropping a collection on August 4 that fits these needs perfectly – and that’s all you really need to know.

Evoking a sort of old school marathon merchandise vibe, the collection comprises a myriad of tees, shorts, coach jackets, hoodies, and accessories, all adorning the capsule’s “The 2022 Downtown Run” mantra.

Initially teased back in May, footwear also arrives as a part of the capsule in the form of 1906R and 2002R silhouettes.

The former – which comes in a deep, washed-out silver and grey colorway – features bleached treatment effects across the upper, while the latter comes dressed in an array of inherently signature NB hues.

While the footwear may arrive as a part of a running capsule, they’re certainly both lifestyle shoes.

If you’re looking for a NB performance sneaker to go with the rig, however, the brand recently dropped its latest “Super Shoe” in the form of the FuelCell SuperComp Trainer, NB’s most innovative and forward-thinking to-date.

While a massive neon green sneaker might not be in-keeping with the thisisneverthat collaboration’s retro sporty aesthetic, they won’t give you the cramps the 1906R and 2002R would if you did decide to actually go out on a run.