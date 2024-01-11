Sign up to never miss a drop
Pretty in Pink: The Best of Pink Sneakers

in SneakersWords By Denzel Blake
It seemed like just a few years ago, sneaker colors were becoming synonymous with the years. Neutral tones dominated 2021, for example, with the likes of adidas collabs, Nike’s three-way LDWaffle, and New Balance’s never-ending cache of all things gray.

But, as of late, more vibrant and vivid hues have taken center stage with brands venturing into a more playful and rosy side of things. Designers like Joe Freshgoods, Jae Tips and Simon Porte Jacquemus of his eponymous label have brought pink to the forefront and it seems like the trend is here to stay.

Looking forward, there are some noteworthy pink-hued sneakers to look out for in 2024. Nike announced that a blush version of its Air More Uptempo is slated for release later this year and PUMA is dropping an updated iteration of its Mostro silhouette.

But, while we wait patiently for those to drop, let’s take a look at some of the best pink offerings in recent years. 

Sandy Liang x Salomon XT-6 Expanse

Salomon’s color-blocking on its core silhouettes has become a thing of beauty over the past few years, and Sandy Liang’s first release with the brand followed suit.

The NYC designer updated the XT-6 Expanse with a muted pink mesh upper with hits of green complimenting the design at the heel and tongue that tied this sneaker together gorgeously.

XT-6 Expanse

$460

Salomon x Sandy Liang

Buy at StockX

Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS GT-2160 'Habanero'

Copenhagen-based label Cecilie Bahnsen is known for its expert dressmaking that exists in the intersection of couture and ready-to-wear. However, it has also recently caught the attention of sneaker enthusiasts thanks to its ASICS collaborations.

The Danish designer has teamed up with ASICS several times in the past, but the latest link-up is a masterclass in innovation. Embellished with floral elements and complimentary colors, the shoe blends a retro runner with the shape of a Mary Jane shoe.

GT-2160

$241

Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS

Buy at StockX

Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB 'Blossom'

It’s rare to come across a pair of sneakers that instantly brings up great memories from your childhood Nike’s collab with the Powerpuff Girls does exactly that.

Sure, my age may be showing a bit but this entire drop is truly special and has a selection of three boldly-colored kicks to choose from — one for each of the Powerpuff Girls.

Detailed with an icy sole and large bulbous eyes embroidered at the heel, this pair is dedicated to the character Blossom.

Dunk Low Pro 'Blossom'

$299

Nike SB

Buy at StockX

Salehe Bembury x Moncler Trailgrip Grain

Some of the most exciting sneaker releases of late have been the most functional ones and the ēquipements collection by Moncler and Salehe Bembury found a way to take things up a notch. Released last year, it included an elevated take on the already innovative Trailgrip silhouette.

Adorned with the designer’s signature fingerprint in the form of overlays and embroidery throughout the pastel pink upper, the Trailgrip Grain is decked out with a GORE-TEX membrane ensuring no amount of harsh weather can stop you from looking pretty in pink. 

Trailgrip Grain Sneakers

$795

Moncler x Salehe Bembury

Buy at Highsnobiety

thisisneverthat. x New Balance 550

While folks in the states might have first encountered thisisneverthat following its 1906R release with New Balance, the South Korean-based brand had already been putting in work as early as 2009.

This 550 arrives as part of its longstanding New Balance collaboration and arrived as part of a three-piece pack. The pink pair boasts a washed, pastel hue with New Balance's logo accenting the silhouette in cracked leather.

550

$206

Thisisneverthat x New Balance

Buy at GOAT

Union LA x Nike Air Jordan 4 'Guava Ice'

Union LA's Jordan collaborations can be hit or miss at times but the retailer came correct back in 2020 with a two-piece drop of the Air Jordan 4s.

Similar to its 30th-anniversary pair, the Guava Ice colorway was a pretty big deal for stans of the Jordan brand simply because no retro pair has donned a folded tongue before, let alone various shades of pink decorating the upper and support wings. 

Jordan 4 Retro

$1190

Nike

Buy at StockX

Phileo x Salomon XT-SP1

Lots of brands like to sing praises of the textures they bring to core lifestyle sneakers, but Phileo and Salomon’s collab last year is on another level.

If you’re looking to truly channel that cozy pink vibe ’til the weather’s pleasant again, these cuddly crepes will make all the difference.

XT-SP1

$275

Phileo x Salomon

Buy at ssense

Raf Simons Ultrasceptre

When it comes to off-kilter sneaker designs, Raf Simons is up there with the best of them.

From his tenure with adidas bringing us the Ozweego to his creative expertise at Prada, the designer has a knack for being on the right side of trends and the Ultrasceptre is a definitive example of that.

If you were looking for sneakers to put in a time capsule for fans of all things pink, this pair has my vote.

Ultrasceptre Sneaker

$460

Raf Simons

Buy at Highsnobiety

Denzel BlakeBrand and Product Copywriter
Denzel Blake is the brand copywriter at Highsnobiety where he sorts through intricate details for products in the webshop. Before joining HS, Denzel worked as an interior designer in Shanghai and received his master's in Köln where he focused on programming and textile works. A connoisseur of all things Caribbean and an admirer of luminous noble gases, he spends his time perfecting his roti recipes, digging for deep bachata tracks, sneaker shopping, and embroidering pieces for friends and family. hmu @ denzel.russell@highsnobiety.com
