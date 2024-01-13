Everything's Gucci: Detailed Looks at FW24's Accessories

Sabato De Sarno's debut Gucci menswear collection has arrived, and it was nothing short of an all-out chic affair.

Gucci's Fall/Winter 2024 menswear mirrored the essence of the women's Spring/Summer 2023 offering, interpreted through men's's silhouettes and codes.

Gucci men's collection maintained the sleekness of it all with slick leather clothes, a little shimmer and shine here and there, and pops of that unmistakable Angora red. It sort of echoed the feels and sophistication of Prada in a way, which makes sense given De Sarno's Prada background (he also previously occupied roles at Valentino and Dolce and Gabbana before his Gucci appointment).

Like the women's presentation, the real goodness rested in the details of Gucci's FW24 menswear, mostly its accessories which are a big hit with Gucci's fans across social platforms, from the looks of it.

"I'm drooling over this Gucci FW24 menswear bag, y'all," one tweeter (X user) wrote, referring to the brand's new cherry red Jackie bag.

There were plenty of other Gucci handbags to leave fans salivating, including more shiny takes on the Jackie, as well as some buttery leather duffle bags topped with Gucci embossing.

Gucci FW24 also introduced a new take on the GG monogram, which decorated the new-season clothes and accessories. The latest interpretation of the classic design adds a bit more dimension and thus different vibes when applied on varying materials like wool and leather.

Hold on to your horsebits, Gucci lovers. The brand issues some horsebit loafers, but not as you remember the iconic shoe.

Gucci's FW24 loafers carry new stacked crepe rubber soles drawing inspiration from creeper shoes. Some of the shoes are dressed in that Gucci red. Others boast allover studs. Then, there are the ones with entirely steel tongues...to match the Gucci steel toes, of course!

De Sarno's Gucci FW24 menswear debut is a story of many things, and great accessories are one of them.