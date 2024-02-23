Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Gucci's Minimalist De Sarno Era Is in Full Swing

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

On day three of Milan Fashion Week, Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno will present his latest women’s collection from inside the famed Fonderia Carlo Macchi.

De Sarno, who joined Gucci midway through 2023, ushered in a new era of pragmatism during his menswear show earlier this year, which saw rigid suiting and chunky knitwear replace the maximalist approach left by his predecessor Alessandro Michele.

Could De Sarno take the same approach with womenswear in Milan this season?

Quite possibly, that’s if his first Gucci womenswear collection for Spring/Summer 2024 is anything to go by.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

During his Milanese debut, De Sarno brought back a slew of house classics like miniskirts and loafers, in what felt like the beginning of a new and rejuvenated era for Gucci. Clothes were minimalist and subtle — a far cry from that of Gucci’s Michele.

Though we only have the one De Sarno women’s show to go off so far, we can already be certain of one thing: De Sarno’s Gucci is objectively different and a major step up from that of Michele’s.

And, in Milan on February 23, inside the Fonderia Carlo Macchi, I fully expect that trend to continue.

Image on Highsnobiety
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
We Recommend
  • gucci fw24 mens accessories details
    Everything's Gucci: Detailed Looks at FW24's Accessories
    • Style
  • Vintage Gucci bags & trunks for sale at auction
    The End of Gucci Vault Is the Start of Something Beautiful (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Gucci x Barbour FW23
    Barbour & Gucci Made Deadstock Beautiful Again
    • Style
  • A$AP Rocky Highsnobiety Magazine Cover
    'Handsome' Skin, Flower Grillz & Gucci Braids: A$AP Rocky's Best Beauty Moments
    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    These Days, Luxury Sneakers Are So Full of Themselves (Literally)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Gucci Fall/Winter 2024.
    Gucci's Minimalist De Sarno Era Is in Full Swing
    • Style
  • Birkenstock's SS24 1774 sandal collection campaign
    The Two Sides of Today's Birkenstock
    • Sneakers
  • Moschino Fall/Winter 2024 collection runway show
    Even Moschino Has Gone Quiet Luxury
    • Style
  • size? x New Balance 860v2.
    New Balance's Techiest Sneaker Looks Pretty In Pink
    • Sneakers
  • A woman with blonder hair, faced hidden
    So, Who Is Pop Crave, Really?
    • Culture
  • our legacy main
    Our Legacy, Wales Bonner & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024