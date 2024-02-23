Gucci's Minimalist De Sarno Era Is in Full Swing

On day three of Milan Fashion Week, Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno will present his latest women’s collection from inside the famed Fonderia Carlo Macchi.

De Sarno, who joined Gucci midway through 2023, ushered in a new era of pragmatism during his menswear show earlier this year, which saw rigid suiting and chunky knitwear replace the maximalist approach left by his predecessor Alessandro Michele.

Could De Sarno take the same approach with womenswear in Milan this season?

Quite possibly, that’s if his first Gucci womenswear collection for Spring/Summer 2024 is anything to go by.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

During his Milanese debut, De Sarno brought back a slew of house classics like miniskirts and loafers, in what felt like the beginning of a new and rejuvenated era for Gucci. Clothes were minimalist and subtle — a far cry from that of Gucci’s Michele.

Though we only have the one De Sarno women’s show to go off so far, we can already be certain of one thing: De Sarno’s Gucci is objectively different and a major step up from that of Michele’s.

And, in Milan on February 23, inside the Fonderia Carlo Macchi, I fully expect that trend to continue.