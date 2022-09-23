You're Invited to Twinsburg, Population: Gucci

Alessandro Michele unveiled Gucci's Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Milan Fashion Week earlier today – and it was wild, if not a little creepy.

Located at the house's Gucci Hub headquarters, what was expected to be a memorable affair thanks to a series of teasers posted to Instagram beforehand proved to be accurate, as Michele delivered another exemplary showcase of his meticulous excellence.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Titled "Gucci Twinsburg," the show played with the idea of reflections, examining our conceptions of reality, and self (pretty imposing stuff for a Friday afternoon). The brand's latest Instagram post features an animation of Rorschach tests captioned "What do you see? Do you see what it is?", a rather on-brand premise for a house that once referenced the teachings of Sigmund Freud and Jean Baudrillard in an advertising campaign.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Lately, the Gucci-verse has been on a tear, dropping a third collection with The North Face and releasing a Shining-inspired campaign film, complete with creepy twins and a typewriter. Add in adidas x Gucci, Gucci x Oura, and Harry Styles' "Gucci HA HA HA," and 2022 is shaping up to be a landmark year.