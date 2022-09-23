Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
You're Invited to Twinsburg, Population: Gucci

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Alessandro Michele unveiled Gucci's Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Milan Fashion Week earlier today – and it was wild, if not a little creepy.

Located at the house's Gucci Hub headquarters, what was expected to be a memorable affair thanks to a series of teasers posted to Instagram beforehand proved to be accurate, as Michele delivered another exemplary showcase of his meticulous excellence.

Titled "Gucci Twinsburg," the show played with the idea of reflections, examining our conceptions of reality, and self (pretty imposing stuff for a Friday afternoon). The brand's latest Instagram post features an animation of Rorschach tests captioned "What do you see? Do you see what it is?", a rather on-brand premise for a house that once referenced the teachings of Sigmund Freud and Jean Baudrillard in an advertising campaign.



Lately, the Gucci-verse has been on a tear, dropping a third collection with The North Face and releasing a Shining-inspired campaign film, complete with creepy twins and a typewriter. Add in adidas x Gucci, Gucci x Oura, and Harry Styles' "Gucci HA HA HA," and 2022 is shaping up to be a landmark year.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
