Close Encounters with Gucci's Chicest Menswear

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Following first tastes of his seriously chic menswear last season, creative director Sabato De Sarno returns with his second collection for the Gucci boys of the world.

Sarno describes Gucci's Spring/Summer 2025 menswear as an "ode to freedom." With the latest designs, Gucci liberates the male cleavage through see-through polos.

At the same time, sleek and vibrantly printed shorts short-shorts embrace the warmer seasons, confidently putting thine legs on full display.

Gucci reopens the 2017 Romphim discourse, introducing its own man-rompers for the SS25 season. There are also sashaying fringe tops, iridescent knitwear, wonderfully patterned beach shirts, and sharp outerwear bursting with charming seasonal hues.

Gucci
True to the Gucci way, SS25 accessories were naturally a treat. Wraparound sunglasses cuddled models' heads and dangled from necklines while ample patent leather bags swung on the sides.

As for Gucci's SS25 footwear, slick point-toe Chelsea boots joined chunky running-style sneakers and beachy slip-ons.

Gucci
"Incontri" is the word Sarno uses when discussing Gucci's latest menswear collection (the term translates to "encounters"). He says, "This collection speaks of encounters between the city and the beach, and among people who love life."

"I feel free when there is no distance between my words and my thoughts, between my actions and my heart. I hope that people feel free and welcomed in my clothes."

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
