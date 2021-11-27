Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Shoes? No, Guidi's Embroidered Boots Are Pure Art

Written by Jake Silbert

Brand: Guidi

Model: 310WZ_RC Embroidered Leather Boots

Season: Fall/Winter 2021

Price: $2,477 (black), $2,082 (white)

Buy: Farfetch, Alan Bilzerian, INK

Editor's Notes: Though it was founded back in 1896 as a leather tannery, it was over the past decade or so that Guidi established itself as an artisanal powerhouse, its wrinkly leather boots representing the gold standard of avant-garde footwear. Guidi's latest Fall/Winter 2021 creations, though, may have put even its own best work to shame.

Tall order, to be sure, considering that Guidi's stubby, worn-in shoes, crumpled bags, and worn jewelry have been embraced by the international fashion community as the epitome of rugged elegance, if not bonafide status symbols — white front-zipped Guidi boots are particularly sought after by Chinese clientele, for instance.

Guidi outdid itself for FW21, though, with these two pairs of embroidered leather boots.

Realized in tonal white or black leather, the ankle-length zip-up boots are made in Italy, as usual, and retain the usual sturdy zipper and leather soles that Guidi employs for other front-zip boots, though these feature a new stacked heel for a little extra height.

The main attraction are the layers of tonal leather that weaves around the upper of each shoe, perfectly symmetric and shaped so as to create distinctive geometric patterns.

Talk about intricate: not only is every single stitch placed with exacting intent but certain pairs of these boots were finished with different colors of thread for each layer, yielding a subtle rainbow effect that gives the incredible pattern greater dimension.

Farfetch
1 / 6

Guidi's footwear doesn't come cheap but you aren't just paying for the label here. Each boot is basically a work of art — that's an aphorism that gets tossed around a lot but it's all too appropriate here.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
