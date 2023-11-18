Sign up to never miss a drop
Gunna Is a Man of Steel...Neckties, That Is

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

Gunna was amongst the many stars in attendance at GQ's Men of the Year event. Interestingly, a few people, including myself, missed him on the red carpet and just recently discovered he was there. It's weird because Gunna had one of the better looks of the night.

While at the studio later that same evening, we got closer looks at Gunna's outfit. His ensemble consisted of a classic white button-up shirt layered under a black leather vest and black leather cargo trousers featuring some dangling chain action.

Along with his leather pieces, Gunna opted for some chunky boots, black Balenciaga shades, and icy jewelry pieces. But that's not all.

The cherry on top? Gunna didn't just opt for a regular black tie for this, well, black tie event. Of course not. The Drip or Drown artist wore a steel chain tie around his neck.

The $999 chainmail tie hung low from a chain strap, finished with an Aslan-branded metal tag (Aslan made the tie, by the way).

Led by designer CJ Aslan, Aslan is known for its metal creations, which have become a quiet hit with stylish presences like Future, Maluma, and Jaden Smith. Gunna is now in the club, too.

Gunna's tie — currently up for grabs on Aslan's website — ain't your average neckwear, and that's the cool part about it. On top of that, you have the confident, self-proclaimed "Drip Influencer" wearing the accessory (and that makes the 'fit even better).

Gunna has long recognized himself as stylish, regardless of what folk said about his more questionable style choices in the past. But as of late, he's been dressing better than ever. Granted, Gunna's style was starting to clean up a tad before his imprisonment (he's since been released).

But these new looks are truly effortless pairings of names like Rick Owens and Celine, and the new tie outfit joins the bunch. Call him the man of steel...chain neck ties.

