Hailey Bieber Is an Air Max 95 Gyal

It’s a pretty well-known fact that you can tell alot about someone from their sneakers, so if Hailey Bieber wearing a pair of Nike Air Max 95 tells us anything it’s that she owns a lot of sneakers. Compelling.

It’s no secret that Hailey is into her creps, with her extensive back catalog of footwear (on Highsnobiety alone) enough to whet the lips of any sneakerhead willing.

Recently, New Balance has been Hailey's weapon of choice. From 9060 and 550s to those XC-72 Casablanca collabs, her rotation was at serious risk of becoming almost exclusively NB during 2022, with a sprinkling of ASICS here and there.

Right now though, it looks as if she's becoming a Nike gyal once more after being spotted alongside husband Justin (who was wearing his signature backwards cap, a tie-dye tee, and baggy denim pants) in West Hollywood on April 23.

The Rhode founder went for a less-is-more approach with her entire ‘fit (a similar vibe to her “tights are pants” look), leaving a white dress (and underwear) as the only accompaniment to a crisp monochromatic pair of Nike’s Air Max 95s.

While stylistically Hailey might well be top of her game, recent reports have suggested that on a more personal level things aren’t quite as glam.

Following her beef (and subsequent reconciliation) with Selena Gomez going viral (and presumably Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter court case), the model took to her Instagram to describe 2023 thus far as being the worst of her life.

"Since 2023 started, I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life," she wrote via IG stories.

"My mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least. That being said, let’s keep being there for one another. Let’s be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers. Let’s just be there for people."

No hate from me here though, just love and appreciation always for anyone playing the Nike Air Max game.