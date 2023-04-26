Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Hailey Bieber Is an Air Max 95 Gyal

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

It’s a pretty well-known fact that you can tell alot about someone from their sneakers, so if Hailey Bieber wearing a pair of Nike Air Max 95 tells us anything it’s that she owns a lot of sneakers. Compelling.

It’s no secret that Hailey is into her creps, with her extensive back catalog of footwear (on Highsnobiety alone) enough to whet the lips of any sneakerhead willing.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Recently, New Balance has been Hailey's weapon of choice. From 9060 and 550s to those XC-72 Casablanca collabs, her rotation was at serious risk of becoming almost exclusively NB during 2022, with a sprinkling of ASICS here and there.

Sold Out
New BalanceU9060WOR Workwear
$165.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
New BalanceU9060GRY Grey
$115.50
$210.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
New BalanceU9060ECA
$200
Buy at Highsnobiety

Right now though, it looks as if she's becoming a Nike gyal once more after being spotted alongside husband Justin (who was wearing his signature backwards cap, a tie-dye tee, and baggy denim pants) in West Hollywood on April 23.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Rhode founder went for a less-is-more approach with her entire ‘fit (a similar vibe to her “tights are pants” look), leaving a white dress (and underwear) as the only accompaniment to a crisp monochromatic pair of Nike’s Air Max 95s.

While stylistically Hailey might well be top of her game, recent reports have suggested that on a more personal level things aren’t quite as glam.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Following her beef (and subsequent reconciliation) with Selena Gomez going viral (and presumably Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter court case), the model took to her Instagram to describe 2023 thus far as being the worst of her life.

"Since 2023 started, I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life," she wrote via IG stories.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"My mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least. That being said, let’s keep being there for one another. Let’s be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers. Let’s just be there for people."

No hate from me here though, just love and appreciation always for anyone playing the Nike Air Max game.

Shop adidas Samba here

Image on Highsnobiety
adidas
Samba OG
$100
Image on Highsnobiety
adidas
Samba OG
$104
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Classic Nike Air Max, as You’ve Never Seen It Before
  • Levi’s Denim Nike Air Maxes Are as Stylish as They Are Crisp
  • A Lovely Pink Nike Air Max Sneaker Is Back in a Big, Bubbly Way
  • Nike's 30-Year-Old Air Max Sneaker Is Skate-able Now
  • This Nike Air Max Is Bigger Than Its Beautifully Stealthy Colorway
What To Read Next
  • Bathed in Glitter, adidas’ Samba Sneaker Still Shines
  • Jack Harlow Made a Slick New Balance Soccer Sneaker
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now