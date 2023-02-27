Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Selena Gomez Quits Social Media (Again) Amid Hailey Bieber Rumors

Written by Tayler Willson in Culture

It’s official: Selena Gomez is coming off social media. Well, for now at least.

The 30 year old — who only returned to Instagram last month following a brief hiatus from the platform — took to TikTok to reveal that she is taking yet another break from social media after “silly rumors” began circulating of an online feud between her and Hailey Bieber.

The latest round of rumors began to surface after Gomez defended Taylor Swift following the resurfacing of a clip that appeared to show Bieber talking ill of the singer. Gomez commented: “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

In the TikTok where the Rare Beauty founder revealed she’d be taking a break, she said: “I’m very happy, I’m so blessed. I have the best friends and the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn’t be happier.”

“I’m 30, I’m too old for this,” she continued. “But I love you guys so much and I will see you guys sooner than later.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Rumors of ill blood between Gomez and Hailey Bieber is nothing new, although the former — who is the ex-girlfriend of Bieber’s now-husband Justin Bieber — has always denied a rift.

This announcement comes soon after Gomez’s enraged followers took to TikTok to call out the (former) queen of Instagram Kylie Jenner, who appeared to mock the singer following with a post of herself captioned: “This was an accident???”, soon after Gomez admitted she “accidentally laminated” her brows too much.

Read into that what you will. Just know that for now, Gomez and social media are done. But for how long? We’ll see.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
