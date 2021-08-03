Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Grinch Will Wear Rick Owens This Christmas

Written by Alek Rose in Selects

Rick Owens is no stranger to a bold design. In fact, in the last decade or so, few designers can rival The Dark Lord on shock value; remember FW15 when Owens sent his male models down the runway with everything on show? Well, this time there’s no visible penis involved, just a really hairy pair of… Rick Owens sneakers.

The Rick Owens Phlegethon Sneakers are one of the designer’s most popular footwear designs. Taking after the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star, the high-top silhouette features several familiar details. Take the rubber toe cap or two eyelets above the sole unit on the inside wall. As we’ve come to expect with Rick, though, proportions have ballooned to give the design more avant-garde punch.

Not to mention the fact that this pair features a full calf-hair upper in dark green. Blending smoothly with the off-white sole unit, the hairy green upper looks set to turn heads, adding a very bold texture to your fits.

Buy the hairy Rick Owens sneakers below.

Image on Highsnobiety
Rick OwensPony Hair Sneakers
$1250
Buy at ssense

