The Grinch Will Wear Rick Owens This Christmas

Rick Owens is no stranger to a bold design. In fact, in the last decade or so, few designers can rival The Dark Lord on shock value; remember FW15 when Owens sent his male models down the runway with everything on show? Well, this time there’s no visible penis involved, just a really hairy pair of… Rick Owens sneakers.

The Rick Owens Phlegethon Sneakers are one of the designer’s most popular footwear designs. Taking after the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star, the high-top silhouette features several familiar details. Take the rubber toe cap or two eyelets above the sole unit on the inside wall. As we’ve come to expect with Rick, though, proportions have ballooned to give the design more avant-garde punch.

Not to mention the fact that this pair features a full calf-hair upper in dark green. Blending smoothly with the off-white sole unit, the hairy green upper looks set to turn heads, adding a very bold texture to your fits.

Buy the hairy Rick Owens sneakers below.

Rick Owens Pony Hair Sneakers $1250 Buy at ssense

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.