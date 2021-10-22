Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Hajime Sorayama's Debut NFT Sinks Its Teeth Into the Metaverse

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Design
K11 Musea
1 / 4

Hajime Sorayama plunges into the metaverse with his first NFT, a digital "Sorayama Shark" that puts Jaws to shame.

In partnership with Hong Kong's K11 Musea and art authentication platform ZHEN., the Japanese artist brings his hyper-realistic robotic shark — originally introduced in his "Aquatic" series over a decade ago — to life in a duo of digital collectibles.

The first, Untitled_Shark Robot (Day), is a 20-second animation of Sorayama's sharp-toothed creation that includes a "special un-lockable surprise." Priced at $299, the piece will be sold in a batch of 1,000 editions.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The second, Untitled_Shark Robot (Full), is a rarer collectible, limited to 100 editions priced at $3,700 each. Comprised of a 60-second animation, the work includes the aforementioned surprise along with a physical trading card.

Both pieces will be available for sale via raffle, open through October 22 to October 28 on the ZHEN. app.

"I aim for my work to be an inscription of a perpetual futuristic history," Sorayama said of his foray into NFTs. "So, even if the work I created is annihilated from this world, as long as the digital form survives, that’s fine."

Given Sorayama's popularity, it's easy to see both NFTs becoming instant successes, particularly Untitled_Shark Robot (Day). The piece's lower price point — considerably more affordable than the artist's physical prints — will allow his less affluent fans to own an authentic Sorayama creation.

Sorayama's entry into the metaverse deviates from the typical auction format of most blockchain-powered works.

Instead of launching the NFT on a marketplace such as OpenSea, where bidders purchase works using cryptocurrency, it seems Soryama and his collaborators will allow raffle entrants to use good old cash money.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
La Boule Obut x HighsnobietyNot In Paris Boules Set
$85.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
MedicomBe@rbrick Grafflex 100% and 400% Set
$195.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Colette Mon AmourImage Republic Puzzle By Darcel
$25.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • A Low-Key Eyewear Artisan's High-Key Met Gala Debut
  • The Classy Fashion Week Debut of a Brand Formerly Known as "Fecal Matter"
  • Suited Seduction at Haider Ackermann's Tom Ford Debut
  • Waving the Damier-Checkered Flag at Louis Vuitton's F1 Debut
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now