The Bulbous Basketball adidas Shoe Is Now Intimidatingly Clean

The adidas’ Intimidation Low, a ‘90s basketball model born in the brand’s technologically pioneering “Feet You Wear” era, is getting a clean-colored remake.

Reimagined together with creative agency HAL Studios, the resulting design has the chunky retro-futuristic look of a guards-and-forwards shoe from a VHS highlight reel.

The shoe’s grand return comes in two colorways, off-white with striking red lace loops and a stealthy black counterpark with carbon-style heel detailing. Reflective hits provide the final touch to both designs.

The only intimidating thing about these Intimidation sneakers is how sleek they are.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

A teased light-green pair floats in the ether for now, but the confirmed duo already covers both ends of the color spectrum.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

adidas’ bulbous basketball sneaker might be an archival deep cut, but you wouldn’t know from its wavy-shaped sole unit and no-sew overlays. In fact, 26 years after it was released, the Intimidation Low leans more futuristic than old-fashioned.

The HAL Studios x adidas Intimidation Low capsule releases September 3, exclusively through HAL Studios’ website.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.