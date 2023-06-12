Sign up to never miss a drop
HAL STUDIOS' Third & Final ASICS GEL-1130 Proves Good Things Come in Three's

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

HAL STUDIOS and ASICS return for their third and final GEL-1130 collaboration, bringing the trilogy to a close.

The Highs and Lows sub-label recently teased its forthcoming ASICS sneaker, revealing a mainly white take on the ASICS silhouette. The name? "Glacier." Fitting.

Based on the teaser, HAL STUDIOS' ASICS GEL-1130 MK III "Glacier" features the most of the same construction as the previous collabs, boasting mesh and suede paneling for the upper, including the ASICS Tiger Stripes.

Like the "Forest" drop, the latest features hints of leather in black, making for some tasteful contrast against the other textures rendered in white.

The collaborative ASICS GEL-1130 finishes with bright red worker boot-esque laces while a HAL STUDIOS-branded badge marks the heel.

Currently, it's unknown when the HAL STUDIOS x ASICS GEL-1130 MK III sneakers will release. But it appears Paris might be getting first dibs.

"Paris, we have something planned for your next week...More info to follow," HAL Studios wrote in its Instagram post. FYI: The brand has a Spring/Summer 2024 showroom scheduled in the French city for June 20 through the 27th.

In other words, Paris, be ready.

Now, don't fret if you can't catch a flight to Paris on short notice. We suspect the shoe will follow the same formula as the past drops: a release at HAL STUDIOS followed by ASICS in the weeks to follow.

