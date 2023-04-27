HAL STUDIOS & ASICS Go Forest Mode

This article was published on September 23, 2022, and updated on April 27, 2023

Brand: HAL STUDIOS x ASICS

Model: GEL-1130 MK II "Forest"

Price: $190/£145

Release Date: April 29

Buy: HAL STUDIOS' webstore and ASICS' online and physical stores

Editor’s Notes: HAL STUDIOS and ASICS are back bonding again over nature, with the two entering forest territory for their latest linkup this time.

Into the forest HAL STUDIOS and ASICS went for their latest collaboration, honoring the Japan's rich green landscapes through another GEL-1130 sneaker collaboration.

HAL STUDIOS x ASICS GEL-1130 MK II, naturally dubbed "Forest," follows in an earthy color palette like the duo's first linkup.

Underneath black mesh, forest green suede paneling extends over brown leather details to form ASICS famed Stripes motif on the upper – touches which unmistakably nod to the sea of wood and greenery that typically comprises the scene.

Though, I suppose the brown-dipped aglet captures the land's essence on its more-muddier days.

A neon orange strikes the heel and insole of the HAL STUDIOS' ASICS GEL-1130 sneakers. As conveyed on the brand's "mindful" mood board, the vibrant hue draws inspiration from Japanese Shinto shrines, a place of worship and home to the Shinto religion's deities.

The High and Lows in-house brand and ASICS may very much have another hit on their hands, with fire emojis and "sheesh" comments already flooding HAL STUDIOS creative director John Bouquet's announcement post.

Certainly, Bouquet seems to think so, stating, "We may have just outdone ourselves."

Following a pre-order window late last year, HAL STUDIOS' ASICS GEL-1130 sneakers now launching globally on April 29 both online and in-store.

If HAL STUDIOS' latest collab is anything like the last year's release, which sold out in the blink of an eye, I'd start working on my mouse and trackpad agility right now in preparation for the public drop.

