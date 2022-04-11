HAL STUDIOS' ASICS Gel-1130 Is an Outdoor (& Indoor) Flex

Brand: HAL STUDIOS x ASICS

Model: Gel-1130

Release Date: April 14 at HAL STUDIOS, April 23 at ASICS

Price: $190

Buy: HAL STUDIOS' webstore and ASICS' online and physical stores

Editor’s Notes: After dropping impressive collabs with Helen Kirkum and Tremaine Emory's Denim Tears and bringing Kiko Kostadinov and his design team on board, ASICS continues on its upward streak, debuting a new collaborative shoe with HAL STUDIOS, the in-house line of retailer Highs and Lows.

Together, HAL STUDIOS and ASICS tackle the Gel-1130 model with an appreciation for the great outdoors, all the while making sure the shoe passes the vibe check during indoor settings.

The HAL STUDIOS x ASICS Gel-1130 reminds me of the SSENSE's recent New Balance 2002R, following a similar natural color scheme of brown, white, and forest green. Oh, and I can't forget the pop of blue on the GEL heel.

Aside from its solid colorway, another thing I appreciate about the shoe is the play on textures, as brown fuzzy suede overlaps mesh on the upper. At the same time, faux leather takes over the paneling – another nod to nature and its varying tactile components like rugged trees and smooth leaves.

ASICS 1 / 10

Co-branding is kept so quiet on the HAL STUDIOS x ASICS Gel-1130 that I almost forgot this was a collab for a moment. Subtle "HAL" and "STUDIOS" tabs stick out on the heel of each shoe, while ASICS' logos do most of the talking on the upper.

Sure enough, HAL STUDIOS x ASICS Gel-1130 is still a collab at the end of the day (a good one, at that). While ASICS still pumps a sleeper brand status, I think HAL STUDIOS may wake the people up with this one.

