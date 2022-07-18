Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Halsey's Second Beauty Brand, af94, Is for Gen Z

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty

Halsey does not care if you have celebrity beauty brand burnout.

The singer, who launched makeup brand about-face last January, is doubling down on the category with a second beauty imprint, af94.

An amalgamation of Halsey's initials (their full name is Ashley Frangipane) and birth year (1994), af94 launches on July 25 at Walmart. The entire line is priced at $10 and under, rendering it a sort of diffusion line — or as Halsey described it on Instagram, "about-face beauty’s cute and bratty younger sibling." Basically, it's for Gen Z.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"After listening to feedback received from fans and friends, I wanted to create another self-expressive line that was lower-priced with a wide reach," the artist said in a press release. Like about-face, af94 will specialize in bold colors, delivered in "made-to-play" formats that encourage experimentation.

Launching with 67 SKUs, the line will feature eyeshadow crayons, matte lipsticks, cheek and lip tints, makeup wipes, and face and body stickers.

If af94 is anything like about-face, you can expect high-performance formulas and punchy colors that don't fade. While helming two beauty brands might seem like overkill, don't forget that Halsey is a self-taught makeup artist who often does their own face for photoshoots and public appearances — so consider about-face and af94 less cash grab and more passion project.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Halsey's challenge lies in building a distinct identity for af94, one that's different enough from about-face that customers don't abandon the latter for the lesser-priced former.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
MerrellHydro Moc Black Brindle
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciShell Gear Shorts Slate Grey
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Café de Flore x HighsnobietyNot In Paris 4 Hoodie Heather Grey
$150.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Is Heineken a Beauty Brand Now?
  • The Jordan 13 Was Already a Beauty. Nike Made It "Pine Green" Perfection
  • These Are Niche Perfume Brands You Need to Know in Spring 2025
  • Pat McGrath Is Selling the Secret to Margiela's 'Porcelain Doll' Skin
  • Nike's *Other* Skate-Coded Jordan Shoe Just Became a Tastefully Tonal Beauty
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now