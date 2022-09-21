Harris Reed Takes the Helm at Nina Ricci

Harris Reed has been appointed creative director of Puig-owned French Fashion house Nina Ricci, following the departure of Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, Reed’s post read: “I am honoured and humbled to announce my appointment as the new Creative Director of the House of Nina Ricci across fashion and, following, fragrance."

“To be a 6’4” (without heels), red-headed, long haired fluid designer (who everyone thinks is a fabulous woman) who is unapologetically myself entering a brand I could have only ever dreamed of in Paris just leaves me full of excitement and love. I’m truly speechless.”

The London-based designer – who’s known for his gender-fluid creations and for being a renowned LGBTQ+ advocate – is just the latest in a list of designers to help rejuvenate the label, and is expected to present his first collection early next year.

Reed’s appointment continues an exciting time for the brand after the arrival of former JW Anderson commercial director Edwin Bodson, who was recently named as Nina Ricci’s general director.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you for taking these fantasies that felt so silver screen to me and turning them into a reality,” Reed’s Instagram continued. “I want to say a deep thank you to Puig and to José Manuel Albesa for this opportunity to bring the brand to incredible new heights.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

To say Puig has had a busy 2022 so far would be an understatement, to say the least. Following its acquisition of Byredo earlier this year, the Spanish conglomerate is also rumored to be in talks with French luxury label Jacquemus.

For now though, only one question remains: can Harris Reed be the answer to Nina Ricci’s problems? Buckle up.